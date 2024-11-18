  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What is it about Aspinall that Jones is afraid of?

Fuck the striking. Jones can take him down( Aspinall isn't a wrestler) and elbow him. Just like he did stipe. Jiujitsu guardplay doesn't work in modern mma against an elite guy like Jones. Ngannou showed ut against ferreira

Aspinall is heavy handed but who cares, so is Pereira and nobody thinks he can beat Jones.
 
Jones is looking for the lowest risk, highest reward fights possible. Now this isn’t meant to disrespect to Pereira, but he has a big name and also has shown a weakness in his game in an area Jones excels in. He is dangerous but the path to victory is quite clear.

Aspinall on the other hand is not well established yet. He is big, fast, and powerful. He has unknowns to his game that may or may not benefit Jones, but the path to victory is not necessarily clear. That’s not a gamble Jon wants to take.
 
Bigger, WAY faster, with legit one punch KO power and has been a BJJ black belt for over a decade. He’d be a faster, more brutal version of Gus 1 and Jon doesn’t wanna take a fight like that ever again.
 
Because Jones has never faced an athlete like Aspinall before who can knock him out with one punch.

As for wrestling... I don't think Jones is too confident he can take Tom down and control him on the ground. If he were, he'd gladly take that fight and not think twice.
 
Jones is likely playing mind games with Tom. Sure, he likely recognizes Tom as a dangerous opponent but I do believe he would be willing to fight him if he had to. I believe hes trying to frustrate Tom. Like a strict parent with a needy toddler , he's not going to give him what he wants right away but will make him wait and the longer Jon plays him off the more bitter Tom gets and the more Jon and a fight with him eats at his mental. Eventually it weights on him and leads to mental exhaustion .Jones all about these mind games. He's making Tom obsess over him that way Jon becomes larger and bigger than life.
 
Not getting paid what The GOAT deserves
 
