What is it about Aspinall that Jones is afraid of?

Jones is likely playing mind games with Tom. Sure, he likely recognizes Tom as a dangerous opponent but I do believe he would be willing to fight him if he had to. I believe hes trying to frustrate Tom. Like a strict parent with a needy toddler , he's not going to give him what he wants right away but will make him wait and the longer Jon plays him off the more bitter Tom gets and the more Jon and a fight with him eats at his mental. Eventually it weights on him and leads to mental exhaustion .Jones all about these mind games. He's making Tom obsess over him that way Jon becomes larger and bigger than life.