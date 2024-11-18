What is it about Aspinall that Jones is afraid of?

Intermission
Fuck the striking. Jones can take him down( Aspinall isn't a wrestler) and elbow him. Just like he did stipe. Jiujitsu guardplay doesn't work in modern mma against an elite guy like Jones. Ngannou showed ut against ferreira
Aspinall is heavy handed but who cares, so is Pereira and nobody thinks he can beat Jones.
