Aspinall being a huge favorite vs Jones is absolutely insane to me

Guys, I get it.
Aspinall is young, bigger, stronger, faster. I get it. But I have never seen in my 37 years of life with 15 of them being in Thailand seeing fighters come and go day after day after day someone like Jon Jones.
Jon Jones fight IQ is something different. I always thought hes gonna have an easy night against Ngannou (Francis have absolutely nothing for Jones beside power). I think Aspinall speed might give him some problem but I gotta go with Jones.
The reality is many people have a hard time to separate the guy as a human being from the athlete. Jones is a terrible human being we can all agree. But can we also agree that he would be the first one we run to to teach our childrens MMA?
The guy is a monster. I dont care about the outside noise -- Jones is that guy. And if you think Aspinall will just go out there and knock him out then be it. Yall never learn.
