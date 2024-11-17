Aspinall being a huge favorite vs Jones is absolutely insane to me

Turn off the commentary and rewatch that fight. The broadcast team was blowing Jones even when he was just standing there which makes it seem like he looked really good but the truth is, he also looked incredibly slow. It's genuinely laughable that they were saying he "moves like a LHW" (which felt like a scripted line) because he was waddling around like a fat kid on a pool deck eating a Dorito sandwich.



I actually think Stipe looked slightly better than the commentators/fans are saying (LOL @ comparing him to Tyson when he survived some very heavy ground and pound) which is a credit to Jones but honestly... looking faster than a 42 year old guy who was coming off of a 4 year layoff is not exactly some feat.



I'm also not forgetting that Jones looked utterly terrible for most of the last decade nearly dropping decisions to some of the most embarrassing LHW challengers of all time. I also think that Aspinall is overrated and has potential to be a flash in the pan (I got flamed for saying so just a few days ago on here) but considering Jones arguably lost to Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes (who nearly went winless the rest of their careers after getting gifted title shots), I truly will not guarantee a victory for him over anyone.



Aspinall may be unproven but he's younger, faster, hits hard, and is not completely clueless on the ground like Gane. He absolutely has a chance and it gets better the older Jones gets. Every iron chin gets cracked eventually so LOL @ anyone saying Jones can't be KO'd.