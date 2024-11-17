  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Aspinall being a huge favorite vs Jones is absolutely insane to me

Guys, I get it.

Aspinall is young, bigger, stronger, faster. I get it. But I have never seen in my 37 years of life with 15 of them being in Thailand seeing fighters come and go day after day after day someone like Jon Jones.

Jon Jones fight IQ is something different. I always thought hes gonna have an easy night against Ngannou (Francis have absolutely nothing for Jones beside power). I think Aspinall speed might give him some problem but I gotta go with Jones.

The reality is many people have a hard time to separate the guy as a human being from the athlete. Jones is a terrible human being we can all agree. But can we also agree that he would be the first one we run to to teach our childrens MMA?

The guy is a monster. I dont care about the outside noise -- Jones is that guy. And if you think Aspinall will just go out there and knock him out then be it. Yall never learn.
 
NextGen said:
Jones nearly lost to Reyes and an injured Santos, and might've lost to Gus too. He's not this mythical fighter people make him out to be.

He's human and all it takes is that one special fighter to put an end to him.

Enter Tom Aspinall.
Do you believe Jones when he said he wasnt taking him seriously? I do.

I dont even think Jones was training properly at that time. He didnt give AF. Dude be honest with yourself, Jones is something different.
 
Aspinall is favored because Jones has been around so long.

Watch an old Jones fight. Pick one. He doesn't look like he did today. He's washed. It's fine, time literally can't be beaten. It will be at aspinall, Pereira, and anyone else. It will beat you too.
 
daydrinking said:
Aspinall is favored because Jones has been around so long.

Watch an old Jones fight. Pick one. He doesn't look like he did today. He's washed. It's fine, time literally can't be beaten. It will be at aspinall, Pereira, and anyone else. It will beat you too.
Washed lmao.

You guys are out there commenting without even watching the fights. Yall literally spout out absolutely nonsense.

Did Jones looked washed to you tonight? If so you need glasses. Ill buy them for you.

Dont you feel like stupid when you make absolutely stupid take like that?
 
Turn off the commentary and rewatch that fight. The broadcast team was blowing Jones even when he was just standing there which makes it seem like he looked really good but the truth is, he also looked incredibly slow. It's genuinely laughable that they were saying he "moves like a LHW" (which felt like a scripted line) because he was waddling around like a fat kid on a pool deck eating a Dorito sandwich.

I actually think Stipe looked slightly better than the commentators/fans are saying (LOL @ comparing him to Tyson when he survived some very heavy ground and pound) which is a credit to Jones but honestly... looking faster than a 42 year old guy who was coming off of a 4 year layoff is not exactly some feat.

I'm also not forgetting that Jones looked utterly terrible for most of the last decade nearly dropping decisions to some of the most embarrassing LHW challengers of all time. I also think that Aspinall is overrated and has potential to be a flash in the pan (I got flamed for saying so just a few days ago on here) but considering Jones arguably lost to Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes (who nearly went winless the rest of their careers after getting gifted title shots), I truly will not guarantee a victory for him over anyone.

Aspinall may be unproven but he's younger, faster, hits hard, and is not completely clueless on the ground like Gane. He absolutely has a chance and it gets better the older Jones gets. Every iron chin gets cracked eventually so LOL @ anyone saying Jones can't be KO'd.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
Turn off the commentary and rewatch that fight. The broadcast team was blowing Jones even when he was just standing there which makes it seem like he looked really good but the truth is, he also looked incredibly slow. It's genuinely laughable that they were saying he "moves like a LHW" (which felt like a scripted line) because he was waddling around like a fat kid on a pool deck eating a Dorito sandwich.

I actually think Stipe looked slightly better than the commentators/fans are saying (LOL @ comparing him to Tyson when he survived some very heavy ground and pound) which is a credit to Jones but honestly... looking faster than a 42 year old guy who was coming off of a 4 year layoff is not exactly some feat.

I'm also not forgetting that Jones looked utterly terrible for most of the last decade nearly dropping decisions to some of the most embarrassing LHW challengers of all time. I also think that Aspinall is overrated and has potential to be a flash in the pan (I got flamed for saying so just a few days ago on here) but considering Jones arguably lost to Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes (who nearly went winless the rest of their careers after getting gifted title shots), I truly will not guarantee a victory for him over anyone.

Aspinall may be unproven but he's younger, faster, hits hard, and is not completely clueless on the ground like Gane. He absolutely has a chance and it gets better the older Jones gets. Every iron chin gets cracked eventually so LOL @ anyone saying Jones can't be KO'd.
Just say you dont like Jones. No need to write a paragraph.

Terrible bias toward Aspinall in your whole text. Thats ok. You see I absolutely dont take guys like you opinion seriously because yall so emotionally invested. Yall dont even know what yall talk about and yall twist words to fit your narratiive.

Youre picking out 2 fights out of his 20+ professional careers fights to try to make him look bad. Lets talk about the Shogun fight, Lets talk about the Machida fight, Lets talk about the Cormier fight, etc..

Yall guys never talk about that because yall werent around and have no clue.

Dude if they do fight, I want to bet some money with you. Put your money and Aspinall and lets see what happen.
 
lerobshow said:
Washed lmao.

You guys are out there commenting without even watching the fights. Yall literally spout out absolutely nonsense.

Did Jones looked washed to you tonight? If so you need glasses. Ill buy them for you.

Dont you feel like stupid when you make absolutely stupid take like that?
He looked like if Jon Jones ate himself, and then fought covered in molasses. It was like watching a playback at 0.75x speed.

He won because stipe literally stood there and let Jones hit him. He should NEVER fight again. This was a farce. Tyson put up more of a fucking fight than that.
 
lerobshow said:
Just say you dont like Jones. No need to write a paragraph.

Terrible bias toward Aspinall in your whole text. Thats ok. You see I absolutely dont take guys like you opinion seriously because yall so emotionally invested. Yall dont even know what yall talk about and yall twist words to fit your narratiive.

Youre picking out 2 fights out of his 20+ professional careers fights to try to make him look bad. Lets talk about the Shogun fight, Lets talk about the Machida fight, Lets talk about the Cormier fight, etc..

Yall guys never talk about that because yall werent around and have no clue.

Dude if they do fight, I want to bet some money with you. Put your money and Aspinall and lets see what happen.
Now try rewriting that without Jon's cock in ya gob
 
Whatev
daydrinking said:
He looked like if Jon Jones ate himself, and then fought covered in molasses. It was like watching a playback at 0.75x speed.

He won because stipe literally stood there and let Jones hit him. He should NEVER fight again. This was a farce. Tyson put up more of a fucking fight than t
Larzon said:
Now try rewriting that without Jon's cock in ya gob
Yall hate when the truth is being spoken huh. Resorting to <<your mama, suck cock>> kinda words.

Low levels braindead stupid individuals. Keep crying. Hopefully its not a papa joke coming up next.

No idea who both of yall are but yall both sound fucking miserable and goddamn its a good thing that were not around each others. Yall literally sound like chicks complaining.
 
lerobshow said:
Just say you dont like Jones. No need to write a paragraph.

Terrible bias toward Aspinall in your whole text. Thats ok. You see I absolutely dont take guys like you opinion seriously because yall so emotionally invested. Yall dont even know what yall talk about and yall twist words to fit your narratiive.
LOL @ biased towards Aspinall when I said he has the potential to be a flash in the pan. Good luck on your 5th attempt on the high school literacy test, buddy.

I do not hate Jon Jones but I'm also not buying into the hype that this was some amazing performance against "the guy everyone viewed as his biggest threat" <lmao>. The UFC hype machine cranks on just as it did when Stipe was on top being billed as the "HW GOAT" (which was also laughable) but educated fans can spot the exaggeration. Jones has not looked like Prime Jones in a very long time and he, just like countless other champions of the past, is capable of losing. The older he gets, the higher the likelihood.
 
NextGen said:
Jones nearly lost to Reyes and an injured Santos, and might've lost to Gus too. He's not this mythical fighter people make him out to be.

He's human and all it takes is that one special fighter to put an end to him.

Enter Tom Aspinall.
He has some close fights when he was on a binge. He has been training seriously now that he's matured little late but he's a better fighter than he was back then, I know it's insane to think that but he's just way too good of a fighter.
 
It's a pick em fight. I could see Tom blitzing and overwhelming Jon on the feet but I can just as easily see Jon out thinking and out wrestling Tom too
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
LOL @ biased towards Aspinall when I said he has the potential to be a flash in the pan. Good luck on your 5th attempt on the high school literacy test, buddy.

I do not hate Jon Jones but I'm also not buying into the hype that this was some amazing performance against "the guy everyone viewed as his biggest threat" <lmao>. The UFC hype machine cranks on just as it did when Stipe was on top being billed as the "HW GOAT" (which was also laughable) but educated fans can spot the exaggeration. Jones has not looked like Prime Jones in a very long time and he, just like countless other champions of the past, is capable of losing. The older he gets, the higher the likelihood.
Dude you dont need a hype machine when it comes to Jones. Matter of fact he doesnt need any marketing at all.

Just look at what hes been doing for 14 years. His performance speak for itself just like Beterbiev performance speak for itself in boxing.

Jones dont need the marketing trust me. If youre a day one you know exactly how he fight.
 
lerobshow said:
Whatev



Yall hate when the truth is being spoken huh. Resorting to <<your mama, suck cock>> kinda words.

Low levels braindead stupid individuals. Keep crying. Hopefully its not a papa joke coming up next.

No idea who both of yall are but yall both sound fucking miserable and goddamn its a good thing that were not around each others. Yall literally sound like chicks complaining.
Concession noted. I like the attempt to pretend we are the same person though. Good effort sport.
 
Dandy Chiggins said:
He has some close fights when he was on a binge. He has been training seriously now that he's matured little late but he's a better fighter than he was back then, I know it's insane to think that but he's just way too good of a fighter.
If Jones beats Aspinall, I'll accept that and proclaim Jones as the undisputed GOAT.

I just don't see this ending well for Jon.

Let's see if this fight happens.
 
Jones is too strong and athletic for all the guys at HW that people said were too big and strong and athletic for him.

People only started dissing Stipe after they saw Jon schoolyard bully Gane who is bigger, stronger, and more athletic than the 205’ers, and they knew the inevitable was coming, so they had to get ahead to downplay.

Jon is too good, undisputed GOAT shit we witness again.
 
