Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and Tom Aspinall: Will We Get Any of This Era's Elite Heavyweight Showdowns, or Nah?

(image shamelessly stolen from somewhere, I think Essentially Sports)

Simple question, Sherfriends,No disrespect to Stipe, but he is on the verge of retirement and unlikely to be a factor after Jones-Miocic. Once that fights take place there is a 'BIG THREE' in terms of the current MMA era at heavyweight.We never got to see Fedor in the UFC, but that's a slightly different scenario to this one because in 2022 Dana White and Hunter Campbell had all of these guys on the roster... there were no barriers!Have these fights slipped through their hands? Or do we get at least one of these huge heavyweight superfights?Jones vs Aspinall is most likely, but it sounds like Jones will need some coaxing as he also toys with the idea of retiring.