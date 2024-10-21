Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and Tom Aspinall: Will We Get Any of This Era's Elite Heavyweight Showdowns, or Nah?

Jon!

Jon!

Jon-Jones-Tom-Aspinall-and-Francis-Ngannou.jpg

(image shamelessly stolen from somewhere, I think Essentially Sports)

Simple question, Sherfriends, will we get any of the biggest of the big fights featuring Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and Francis Ngannou?

No disrespect to Stipe, but he is on the verge of retirement and unlikely to be a factor after Jones-Miocic. Once that fights take place there is a 'BIG THREE' in terms of the current MMA era at heavyweight.

We never got to see Fedor in the UFC, but that's a slightly different scenario to this one because in 2022 Dana White and Hunter Campbell had all of these guys on the roster... there were no barriers!

Have these fights slipped through their hands? Or do we get at least one of these huge heavyweight superfights?

Jones vs Aspinall is most likely, but it sounds like Jones will need some coaxing as he also toys with the idea of retiring.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Jon is retiring and Franci$ burned his bridges with Daner/TKO
Click to expand...

I think Franci$ only signed a two-fight deal with PFL, right?

Allegedly he made $10 million for beating Renan.

Think UFC can stretch to that if it means Francis vs Aspinall?
 
