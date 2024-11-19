Dana pretending Aspinall is a substitute for Ngannou vs Jones is weak as f##k

Nobody outside the MMA hardocre fanbase knows or cares who Aspinall is. He is still most famous for asking that Nina Drama cringe questions at this point. Let's see him win another 2-3 fights at HW, build his name and brand recognition since he is still basically a random in the public mind at this time, and then it may be worth Jones time in maybe a year.



Dana messed up badly with scuffing the Jones - Ngannou superfight, he isnt convincing anyone that this is the biggest fight of the year let alone of all time lmao.