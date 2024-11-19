  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Dana pretending Aspinall is a substitute for Ngannou vs Jones is weak as f##k

TheMaster

TheMaster

Take The Road To Reality
@red
Joined
May 25, 2002
Messages
8,475
Reaction score
10,479
Nobody outside the MMA hardocre fanbase knows or cares who Aspinall is. He is still most famous for asking that Nina Drama cringe questions at this point. Let's see him win another 2-3 fights at HW, build his name and brand recognition since he is still basically a random in the public mind at this time, and then it may be worth Jones time in maybe a year.

Dana messed up badly with scuffing the Jones - Ngannou superfight, he isnt convincing anyone that this is the biggest fight of the year let alone of all time lmao.
 
Lol @ framing Ngannou as some big superstar by comparison. Remind me how many PPVs he sold in the cards he headlined vs Gane & Ferreira?
 
svmr_db said:
Lol @ framing Ngannou as some big superstar by comparison. Remind me how many PPVs he sold in the cards he headlined vs Gane & Ferreira?
Click to expand...
Fought much more high profile UFC title fights
Fought the biggest HW boxing star of the past 15 years.
Yes he a huge superstar in comparison.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Georges Hefner
Dana says Jones & Gane beat Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
4K
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
3K
burningspear
burningspear
L
Dana may be protecting Aspinall and Poatan from Jon Jones
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
DrMurrayDolphin
DrMurrayDolphin
lerobshow
Aspinall being a huge favorite vs Jones is absolutely insane to me
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
2K
MotorCityCobra
M
H
Tom Aspinall is Jon Jones' Chris Weidman
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
TONYTHEGOAT
TONYTHEGOAT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,689
Messages
56,536,941
Members
175,272
Latest member
Pierren11

Share this page

Back
Top