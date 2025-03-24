Anyone else tired about the whole Aspinall-Jones stuff - It doesn´t do Aspinall a favor either as Jones will be 38 in few months

Look if Aspinall wins it truly does him nothing there will always be an asterisk next to a win for Aspinall. Jon Jones is at the end of his career at this point and calling him out that much in of itself is over the line and embarrasing imho and the fans playing into all of that are also childish.



If Jon Jones just wanna hang it up he has deserved it to be honest. Imho he has done all the work that needs to be done in his prime years but this is in the twilight years of his career and some random young fighter calling you out is too much.. Aspinall should wait and allow Jones to approach him and not the other way around.. He needed to give Jones seniority respect.



If Jones wants the fight it happens and stop the noise which has only annoyed him. Jones owes nobody nothing he could hang it up tomorrow and be done with all of this.



Also these fools who say Jones is ducking get a life. Jones is at the end of the road and considering retirement and yes he is at that age.



Beating Jones does nothing for anyone at this stage as people will say but this is 40 year old Jon Jones you have beaten and it won´t count for shxt. It´s like beating 40 year old Ali or Sugar Ray and anyone who has beaten that older Ali who was a shell of himself it never counted for them and it certainly won´t for anyone against Jones at this stage.