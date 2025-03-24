  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Anyone else tired about the whole Aspinall-Jones stuff - It doesn´t do Aspinall a favor either as Jones will be 38 in few months

octagonation

octagonation

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,510
Reaction score
2,336
Look if Aspinall wins it truly does him nothing there will always be an asterisk next to a win for Aspinall. Jon Jones is at the end of his career at this point and calling him out that much in of itself is over the line and embarrasing imho and the fans playing into all of that are also childish.

If Jon Jones just wanna hang it up he has deserved it to be honest. Imho he has done all the work that needs to be done in his prime years but this is in the twilight years of his career and some random young fighter calling you out is too much.. Aspinall should wait and allow Jones to approach him and not the other way around.. He needed to give Jones seniority respect.

If Jones wants the fight it happens and stop the noise which has only annoyed him. Jones owes nobody nothing he could hang it up tomorrow and be done with all of this.

Also these fools who say Jones is ducking get a life. Jones is at the end of the road and considering retirement and yes he is at that age.

Beating Jones does nothing for anyone at this stage as people will say but this is 40 year old Jon Jones you have beaten and it won´t count for shxt. It´s like beating 40 year old Ali or Sugar Ray and anyone who has beaten that older Ali who was a shell of himself it never counted for them and it certainly won´t for anyone against Jones at this stage.
 
Last edited:
So just tell him to vacate the belt and retire. He hasn't fought in ages and continues to hold up the division for no reason. He isn't injured and doesn't have any other known problems. At this point it's clear that he's been cherry-picking his opponents for a long time and is simply scared to fight Aspinall, just as he was scared to fight Ngannou.

Jones hasn't done anything special to deserve any privileges. He clearly lost the fight to Reyes (even Dana said it after that fight), probably lost the fight to Santos, had underwhelming performance against a journeyman OSP, and left the Gustaffson fight on a stretcher when he was in his absolute prime. He cried at the press conferences when called out on his drug issues (admission of guilt), was actually caught using steroids multiple tumes(using 'pictograms' of turinabol, among others) and was hiding under the ring from USADA officials for more than 8 hours in his gym in Albuquerque. And don't get me started on his criminal offences.

He isn't some mythical and invincible fighter that deserves rare accolades and special treatment, actually very far from that (if anyone, it's Khabib who deserves that). So just stop justifying his inactivity that happens for zero reason, and either make him fight the rightful contender or retire so that the division can move on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat
13 14 15
Replies
292
Views
10K
Captain Herb
Captain Herb
O
News Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jones (or anybody else) beats Aspinall.
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
OldBoy91
O
lerobshow
Aspinall being a huge favorite vs Jones is absolutely insane to me
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
4K
MotorCityCobra
M
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
b00tysweat
b00tysweat
N
Media Blaydes: I think Aspinall knocks Jones out early in the fight
6 7 8
Replies
158
Views
6K
orca
orca

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,089
Messages
57,072,947
Members
175,525
Latest member
Supa

Share this page

Back
Top