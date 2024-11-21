  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Any Jon Jones fans who WANT him to man up against Tom?

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Sep 8, 2024
440
1,018
I don't claim to be a Jones fan, but I always want to see the best fight the best even if I am a fan.

I'm a fan of Pereira for instance, and want him to fight Ankalaev because he's the next best guy in the division.

I want to see Jones and Aspinall fight, because I want to see if Jones is actually legit HW champ material.

Mostly, I want to see good fights because I'm a fan of MMA and good fights, not jock-riding fighters.
 
If you've been reading the Sherdog forums it's pretty clear that most Jon Jones fans would like to see him defend against Aspinall. Most even would like to see him vacate the title if he doesn't fight Aspinall. The percentages aren't as high as in the general Sherdog population, but pretending things aren't the way they are does you no good.
 
Agreed.

The UFC loves to say it always makes the big fights happen (unlike boxing), but the reality is that many of the biggest, most highly anticipated mma fights never got made. Hopefully, Jones-Aspinall doesn't add to the list.
 
Would love to see it but don't blame Jones for not wanting it
 
I want him to fight Alex to potentially see Alex get the KO. I'll take Jon vs Tom though.
 
MarioLemieux said:
I wouldnt mind it.

But lets be honest Apiral has 8 fights and 1 PPV?


Jokes chokes him out, Apirnal was a total bum and Jones was ducking some ethereal target,

Look how Sherdog did Gane. He went from Jones killer to white belt, and Gane is actually good

1732228604340.png



Im just as excited as Jones fighting real STARS for superfights at this point.
 
