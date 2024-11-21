Any Jon Jones fans who WANT him to man up against Tom?

I don't claim to be a Jones fan, but I always want to see the best fight the best even if I am a fan.



I'm a fan of Pereira for instance, and want him to fight Ankalaev because he's the next best guy in the division.



I want to see Jones and Aspinall fight, because I want to see if Jones is actually legit HW champ material.



Mostly, I want to see good fights because I'm a fan of MMA and good fights, not jock-riding fighters.