  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones VS Aspinall has the potential to destroy HW and should not happen

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
3,058
Reaction score
2,626
I said prior to the Stipe fight if Jones beats Aspinall it will absolutely ruin HW. Jones will not be defending and will retire. You will have a battered Aspinall as your flagship HW and a battered Aspinall is Fight Night material. If Aspinall wins Jones probably retires unless it was close. No more Jones revenue. No more big Jones PPV. Aspinall is your Jones slayer and this sounds magnificent until his first loss then that acolade turns into you beat old Jones. To anyone that understands exactly how these things work for the sake of the HW division and the sake of more Jones fights Jones should drop the belt and let Tom rebuild the HW division and scream Jones ducked me. You fine people that hate Jon Jones have no CLUE how you will feel if he beats the dog shit out of Tom. I don’t think if you are demanding this fight you thought it all the way through and just want Jones to lose
 
The Jones vs Aspinall fight is the only fight to make. Let it happen. Maybe Tom beats him, Jon comes back and beats him and we get an amazing trilogy. Or maybe Jon destroys him and exposes Tom as the 'eh' HW he is. Jon takes on a few more HW fights Alex in a super fight and retires the greatest ever.

I would be happy with any of this.
 
why are people afraid to make fights? let the best fight each other, that's what makes the sport great and exciting

stop trying to protect fighters from fighting
 
You're way overthinking this stuff.

The whole point of making this fight (or any massive fight of this magnitude) is to see who the best is and to give the fans what they want.
 
Last edited:
I don't give a shit about the division, I want to see good fights.
 
Ngannou left the UFC after cleaning the division... left the HW title vacant and teh UFC survived. The division was almost in Bellator HW level of fuckery.

UFC does not have the UFC legit HW champion nowadays and they are still going.

Jones is not the draw Dana Black wants him to be. As Chael Sonnen said once.. when Jon Jones fight a lot of people in the audience seem to be dressed as empty seats.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

I
How likely is this series of events regarding Alex-Ankalaev-Aspinall-Jones
Replies
4
Views
331
GriffinLHWChamp
GriffinLHWChamp
Mind Mine
Hypothetically if Jones beats Aspinall what the hell next????
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
1K
Myrddin Wild
Myrddin Wild
E
Aspinall shot himself in the foot, if he really wanted to fight Jones
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
3K
Arthas
Arthas
Captain Herb
News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
7K
Pharenheit
Pharenheit
W
Jon Jones fanbase is ruining his legacy
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
2K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,729
Messages
56,538,200
Members
175,276
Latest member
sancho888

Share this page

Back
Top