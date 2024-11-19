Jones VS Aspinall has the potential to destroy HW and should not happen

I said prior to the Stipe fight if Jones beats Aspinall it will absolutely ruin HW. Jones will not be defending and will retire. You will have a battered Aspinall as your flagship HW and a battered Aspinall is Fight Night material. If Aspinall wins Jones probably retires unless it was close. No more Jones revenue. No more big Jones PPV. Aspinall is your Jones slayer and this sounds magnificent until his first loss then that acolade turns into you beat old Jones. To anyone that understands exactly how these things work for the sake of the HW division and the sake of more Jones fights Jones should drop the belt and let Tom rebuild the HW division and scream Jones ducked me. You fine people that hate Jon Jones have no CLUE how you will feel if he beats the dog shit out of Tom. I don’t think if you are demanding this fight you thought it all the way through and just want Jones to lose