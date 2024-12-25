Hey y0, I've been here randomly for years. Mostly sober and extracurricular.... but I've had a few err....dozen tonight. I'm going to spell out that if Jon Jones takes this fight with Aspinall, he's going to go eat it like a chinese worker in an OSHAless factory accident. There is a reason this guy has requested "Fuck you" money for this fight. He went life and death with a Reyes at LHW and LEGITIMATELY LOST 3 ROUNDS... He..Yeah I'm, gonna say it, "choked" out a bought and sold Gane to negate the Ngannou departure so the UFC could still have a claim at the Baddest man at the planet.... He fell over and pounded on a retired and done Stipe just showing up for the 3-4mil paycheck... The "fuck you" money tells me he's just going to collect one last time to take the hit. Aspinall is going to mess him up and I will put it on the line and suicide my shitty ass 2006 account for this if I'm wrong. But you know what? I'm not. Jones is going to take that "Fuck You" money, and retire and throw up his legacy so Aspinall can keep the HW division alive. That's why UFC is paying him this shit. We're about to see Jon Jones get fucked up.



If I'm wrong, I'll never say another odd or negative thing about Jon Jones again. As if it or I even matter... but I won't... We're about to get satisfied with a passing of the torch for a dollar figure. Thank you Jon!