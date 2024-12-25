Rumored Jon Jones is giving us the passing of the torch for a dollar figure. Amazing..

jakeharris74

jakeharris74

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2006
Messages
6,740
Reaction score
512
Hey y0, I've been here randomly for years. Mostly sober and extracurricular.... but I've had a few err....dozen tonight. I'm going to spell out that if Jon Jones takes this fight with Aspinall, he's going to go eat it like a chinese worker in an OSHAless factory accident. There is a reason this guy has requested "Fuck you" money for this fight. He went life and death with a Reyes at LHW and LEGITIMATELY LOST 3 ROUNDS... He..Yeah I'm, gonna say it, "choked" out a bought and sold Gane to negate the Ngannou departure so the UFC could still have a claim at the Baddest man at the planet.... He fell over and pounded on a retired and done Stipe just showing up for the 3-4mil paycheck... The "fuck you" money tells me he's just going to collect one last time to take the hit. Aspinall is going to mess him up and I will put it on the line and suicide my shitty ass 2006 account for this if I'm wrong. But you know what? I'm not. Jones is going to take that "Fuck You" money, and retire and throw up his legacy so Aspinall can keep the HW division alive. That's why UFC is paying him this shit. We're about to see Jon Jones get fucked up.

If I'm wrong, I'll never say another odd or negative thing about Jon Jones again. As if it or I even matter... but I won't... We're about to get satisfied with a passing of the torch for a dollar figure. Thank you Jon!
 
I hope so.
We all want Picto out.

Edit: crack is probably not very good for you, broster.
 
Wreckless said:
Saint Jon will take the fight
Click to expand...

dog y said:
I hope so.
We all want Picto out.

Edit: crack is probably not very good for you, broster.
Click to expand...
Truthfully, I don't hate Jon Jones. I've enjoyed all his bullshit, but I'm been following a long while... well..a long while.. and to me it is just obvious. I'll fuck off if I'm wrong. I guess I'm putting it out there.. BTW I did do crack when I was 21, after a couple months it gave me the shakes in my hands and I stopped cold turkey when a co-worker noticed and brought it to my attention.. Never did drugs since aside from smoking/drinking/vaping.
 
