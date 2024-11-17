Hypothetically if Jones beats Aspinall what the hell next????

There is a massive void that nobody on sherdog seems to understand. If Jones beats Aspinall he becomes an entity more powerful than Thanos in accomplishments. The haters would spontaneously explode. Has anyone considered a world post Jones beating Aspinall and the chaos on sherdog? Mods gotta send out care kits. Alert parents to keep a watchful eye. Man if Jones beats Aspinall we have never seen mma taken this far