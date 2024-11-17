  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Hypothetically if Jones beats Aspinall what the hell next????

There is a massive void that nobody on sherdog seems to understand. If Jones beats Aspinall he becomes an entity more powerful than Thanos in accomplishments. The haters would spontaneously explode. Has anyone considered a world post Jones beating Aspinall and the chaos on sherdog? Mods gotta send out care kits. Alert parents to keep a watchful eye. Man if Jones beats Aspinall we have never seen mma taken this far
 
If I were him, I’d fight Alex and retire. Nothing left, truly.
 
Jones vs Fury or Usyk. The saudis would pay Jon in one night more than the bald goof has ever paid him in all these years together.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Jones vs Fury or Usyk. The saudis would pay Jon in one night more than the bald good has ever paid him in all these years together.
Jones vs. Fury kickboxing. Book it Saudi Dana.
 
If he wins then hespect to him with the usual peds asterisk.

The point is that's the fight that should have been made and the fight fans deserve.

Not Stipe or any other fucking geriatric.
 
If and if he pass the tests,
Then yeah then I can see Jon as the goat

However I give Jon around 10% chance against Tom

Jon never beat anyone younger than him and the same size (Tom bigger obv)
 
Vehap1 said:
If and if he pass the tests,
Then yeah then I can see Jon as the goat

However I give Jon around 10% chance against Tom

Jon never beat anyone younger than him and the same size (Tom bigger obv)
Whoever you have as a GOAT I just can’t imagine giving so much for so long looking so good. He aint perfect but it’s the best mma talent we’ve seen
 
Vehap1 said:
If and if he pass the tests,
Then yeah then I can see Jon as the goat

However I give Jon around 10% chance against Tom

Jon never beat anyone younger than him and the same size (Tom bigger obv)
Ciryl Gane isn't 6-4, 250lbs and younger than Bones? Lol
 
Vehap1 said:
If and if he pass the tests,
Then yeah then I can see Jon as the goat

However I give Jon around 10% chance against Tom

Jon never beat anyone younger than him and the same size (Tom bigger obv)
Put it this way. He is at the phase of his career Fedor was getting slumped by Brett Rogers. Say what you will about Brother Stipe he would not be slumped by MW Hendo even last night
 
