Do you think before this month ends will know what's going to happen with Jones and Aspinall?

  • Everything will be resolved this month.

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • No, will still be in limbo after this month.

    Votes: 10 90.9%
  • Total voters
    11
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(By the end of this month, Jon Jones would haven't fought for 5 months and Aspinall 9 months.)

Either Jones fights someone else, retires, vacates belt or actually fights Aspinall...

Or Aspinall fights someone else.

But do you think it will be resolved by than?

This is the month I believe will know whats going with both Aspinall and Jones.
 
It's disgusting,shameful, and rotten this has to be a question. UFC should strip Jon, but they want to get a payday out of him and get the run off to Tom and Jon knows this and will do what's best for him. Can't fault him, the UFC is allowing him to play with them and BS them.
 
The fight won't just not be announced this week, it won't ever be announced. Jon is not fighting Tom, ain't never happening. Jon will be stripped as soon as the UFC learns that he doesn't ever truly intend on fighting Tom. I'll give it another 2 months at most before he says he's retiring because they won't pay him 30 million.
 
If they just give Jones billions of dollars and mexican supplements the fight gets made
 
At this point it's better to speculate on the next fight for Lee Murray.
 
