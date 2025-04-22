Jon Jones vs Tom — here what's going on

Both have trolled. The rubber duck on Aspinall's part was as much of a trolling stuff as JJ six months demands. They both were trolling. That was all a good story, a set up that reached a climax and then it started to feel like a meme...

But it's not as though there wasn't enough dirt on people's hands for killing the story. To keep an interim title belt around Tom Aspinall is impossible. It is not possible to have an interim champion in the presence of a disputed champion. It's just not possible.

You can not refer to Jon Jones as an undisputed champion (which is what he is) in the presence of an interim champion. You may not refer to him, as per the rule of the words, as that. Done. He is not an interim champion.

Still, just saying to the the world that sees this fight as not gonna happen, or something that just can't be pulled off, like, "" too good to be true "" ... But it still comes down to — many people just don't believe this fight is going to happen. But if one thing that I can say and you can believe, 100%, is that you are wrong, this fight is going to happen. In fact, this fight is going to happen next.

You will not see Jon Jones fight and it not be Tom Aspinall — that is an assurance I can say it is 100%. I can't do it the other way though, I can't say there's any other scenario that Tom Aspinall fights and it won't be Jon Jones... It can't be said for sure. But still, it's very close to the truth. Not 100%, but yeah, it is unlikely that he fights and it's not Jones (but who knows...).

But I can go further and say that we will see Jon Jones fight. You will see Jon Jones fight Aspinall. All those reports that you guys have heard — that Jon Jones is holding this fight up — they are not true. And I can say that 100%. They are not true. JJ has gone to the media and he had his fun. But that's not the test for ducking, the litmus test is that — when that phone rings and it's Dana White or his office, and it is not accepted, that's only when it goes into the category of ducking. That did not happen, that is a false report.

Overall point is, Tom Aspinall does know what is going on — he's said as much. He said but he has, kind of, been sworn to secrecy. But he really wants people (and it's understandable from Tom perspective, ofc it is) to know that it is done, for them to be at peace. But it's understandable for Tom to say that because he feels he has a lot of support. The sad part tho is that Tom has no support. But he doesn't know that (or at least did not until a while ago), he is young, he's new... He thinks that social media is real to him — the whole world was just behind him (or so he thought)...

... But they let him have his fun, kinda like, "let him be naive". So he wanted this group (social media, which he thought was a real thing... Just naive, naive belief some young fighters have, not all ofc) to know — "be at peace, go have your day, don't lose sleep thinking about this, don't worry about it, try to think in other stuff... I can't share with you yet, but I do have it. I'm sworn to secrecy, a little bit."

The little bit part is the interesting stuff though. Like, he was sworn to secrecy but he can tell his dad... He was sworn to secrecy, but he could choose 3 people, as long as those 3 people were in his inner circle. Because, well, he's only a little bit sworn to secrecy... So is it sworn to secrecy "a little bit" as long as he can tell it to everyone who matters but not post it on the internet? I mean lol what is a "little bit"? But still Tom felt compelled to let you all know that he does in fact know... Alright, fair enough.

So we just have to speculate when and where that might be. A big one and big opportunity would be international fights weekend, but if Jon and Tom is done and they are not scheduled for international fight's weekend — even if we had, in the wake of DDP being hurt and being in the wake of "hey, we need a big event, and we need it to be meaningful!"... whatever the plan was for Jones and Aspinall, will not be affected by anything else.

It's a good clue I can give though — if anyone wants a strong guess — that they will fight in November, and it will be in New York. Yes, it is a good insight on a likely date and place... It can't be known though, because Tom — kind of, sort of — has to keep it a secret. Whatever the exception to the secrecy was, people can feel offended because he chose not to tell them. But... Here you have it.
 
If you think anyone will read this entire book, you are more optimistic than those who believe in this fight.
Damn... You'd be getting some privileged info. I feel sorry you can't read well
 
fight's never gonna happen, only mega fights I'm optimistic about are islam-ilia and chimaev-ddp if it gets rebooked later in the year
 
You are digging into these wild school troll jobs, only thing you are missing are several pictures, gifs, and maybe a video
 
Luffy said:
Damn... You'd be getting some privileged info. I feel sorry you can't read well
You probably shouldn't insult his reading abilities when your post was was so poorly written. You could have cut this rambling novella in half and still said everything you were fumbling to say.

And fuck me, do you have a hard on for ellipses or what? Once you started you went fucking loose with them haha. I don't mind a good ellipse though.
 
And what's going on with Jon is that he never had any intention of fighting again after the Stipe fight. A fight with Aspinall has never been on his mind.

He's just playing along for a bit to get that record for longest reigning HW champ, then he'll cling onto the belt for a bit longer, riling up Tom and talking his greatness up on social media.

He'll wait until the UFC finally give him an ultimatum. At that point he'll simply retire before they can strip him, and that'll be Jon done as a fighter. He'll then spend the next 5-10 years or more just working his social media in order to keep his draw power alive so he can keep charging well for seminars and other appearances.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
UFC doesn't have the balls to strip Jon. I think it's hilarious!
It's not about balls, it's about business.

They have maybe 1 fight left with Jon who is turning 38 in a few months. Once he's done fighting, he's not going to be making them any more money.

On the other hand they have Aspinall, who isn't as big a draw and is 32.

Smart business is be to keep Jon as happy as possible for as long as possible, and at least keep the possibility of another chance at more revenue from him alive.

They're not going to prioritize someone like Tom over Jon right now. They'll happily make Tom wait around to see if they can squeeze a bit more out of Jon. They know they have a lot more fights ahead with Tom than they do Jon.

And the UFC knows that neither Jon or Aspinall can do anything to stop their plans. Jon is under contract. He can't go fight anywhere else. And what could Tom do? He's under contract too. He can't go off and fight in PFL or something lol. And that would be stupid for him even if he could.

Once Jon is gone either way, they'll shift the focus to Aspinall. It's smart business.

And make no mistake, if the UFC didn't think they could make Aspinall wait and Jon wasn't good business for them, they'd have stripped him already and gone all in one Aspinall.

If the chance to make more money wasn't possible from Jon, they'd have stripped him already. They're not letting someone like Jon get in the way of business.
 
xhaydenx said:
You probably shouldn't insult his reading abilities when your post was was so poorly written... You could have cut this rambling novella in half and still said everything you were fumbling to say.

And fuck me, do you have a hard on for ellipses or what?... Once you started you went fucking loose with them haha.... I don't mind a good ellipse though....
AMAZINGUFC said:
forums.sherdog.com

The Lightweights

Pro Wrestling, Fantasy Matchups, Rehashed MMA, Chat threads, etc.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com



If you think anyone will read this entire book, you are more optimistic than those who believe in this fight.
Well, I read TS's post... took a break halfway thru, then checked that he wasn't a white belt before I finished reading and took another break

Was hoping he'd cite a source to convince us that this fight is happening, until then it's just conjecture.

My belief is that Jones has been stalling in order to secure a massive payday and to complicate things for Aspinall. It's simply a pre-fight strategy.
 
