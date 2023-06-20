Crime Hunter Biden pleading guilty to 3 federal charges

36CFIST
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/06/20/hunter-biden-plea-deal/

Not juicy enough.

President Biden’s son Hunter has reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail, according to court papers filed Tuesday.


Any proposed plea deal would have to be approved by a federal judge, and it was not immediately clear what day Hunter Biden, 53, might appear in court to enter his guilty plea.


The agreement caps an investigation that was opened in 2018 during the Trump administration, and has generated intense interest and criticism since 2020 from Republican politicians who accused the Biden administration of reluctance to pursue the case. The terms of the proposed deal — negotiated with Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a holdover from President Donald T
 
Any details on the "minor tax crimes" he's pleading guilty to?
 
Isn't that what you guys do everyday for the last 3 years?
I’d fuck melania for sure. She deserves better than hunters crack addled dick though. He could paint her maybe. Draw her like one of his overdosed underage girls
 
- It looks like the felony charge is in regards to the form he filled out when purchasing a firearm. He gave incorrect information in regards to his substance abuse issues. Due to being allowed to participate in a pre-trial diversion, there is a chance that the charges can be dropped (or downgraded) if he completes something along the lines of community service, attend NA meetings, etc.

- As for the misdemeanor tax charges, they are being labeled "willful failure to pay taxes". Therefore, this means that he actively avoided taxes and cannot claim ignorance. Also, it looks like his tax bill was eventually paid for by this guy. I am unsure if Morris is a big political donor, or just a good friend of Hunter and wanted to help out a friend.

- The misdemeanor charges seem to have more weight than the felony charge. But, my guess would be that it would lead to fines and garnished wages.
 
The Bidens don't hesitate at all to flex any chance they get. Joe basically lives the ultimate life
 
He gets a diversion on the gun charge. His daddy wants to go after legal gun owners rights while his son illegally obtained a firearm and was/is? a crackhead criminal. Rules for thee and not for me.
Please show he was treated more leniently than a regular Joe ( pun intended) my understanding is that you won't be able to .


This was a nothingburger , you were duped
 
