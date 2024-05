- It looks like the felony charge is in regards to the form he filled out when purchasing a firearm. He gave incorrect information in regards to his substance abuse issues. Due to being allowed to participate in a pre-trial diversion, there is a chance that the charges can be dropped (or downgraded) if he completes something along the lines of community service, attend NA meetings, etc.- As for the misdemeanor tax charges, they are being labeled "willful failure to pay taxes". Therefore, this means that he actively avoided taxes and cannot claim ignorance. Also, it looks like his tax bill was eventually paid for by this guy. I am unsure if Morris is a big political donor, or just a good friend of Hunter and wanted to help out a friend.- The misdemeanor charges seem to have more weight than the felony charge. But, my guess would be that it would lead to fines and garnished wages.