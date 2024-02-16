Crime Special counsel charges FBI informant with lying to the bureau about Hunter and Joe Biden

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
20,946
Reaction score
31,724
www.cnbc.com

Special counsel charges FBI informant with lying to the bureau about Hunter and Joe Biden

Alexander Smirnov, 43, was arrested in Las Vegas after returning from a trip overseas.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

WASHINGTON — An FBI confidential human source has been indicted on two counts of allegedly feeding the bureau false information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, who disliked President Joe Biden, was arrested in Las Vegas after returning from a trip overseas, according to the Justice Department. The case grew out of the special counsel investigation being led by David Weiss, who is also leading the case against Hunter Biden. Weiss had been appointed by former President Donald Trump as the top federal prosecutor in Delaware.

The 37-page indictment alleges that Smirnov had been an informant for the FBI since 2010 and “provided false derogatory information to the FBI” about both Bidens after Joe Biden became a candidate for president in 2020.

Smirnov allegedly told the FBI — falsely — that officials with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that Hunter Biden worked for, had told him they hired Hunter Biden because he would “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.” Smirnov allegedly told the FBI — again, falsely — that Burisma officials had told him they paid Hunter Biden and Joe Biden $5 million and that it would take investigators 10 years to find the illicit payments to Joe Biden.
 
well that's a bust. the nothing burger that everybody already knew it was. comer won't be pleased. looks like his main guy in the hunter and the big guy probe is now well on his way to the iron bars hotel.

he shouldn't have lied to the FBI. that was the wrong thing to do.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
well that's a bust. the nothing burger that everybody already knew it was. comer won't be pleased. looks like his main guy in the hunter and the big guy probe is now well on his way to the iron bars hotel.

he shouldn't have lied to the FBI. that was the wrong thing to do.
Click to expand...
Comer says "it's still real to me, dammit!"

www.usatoday.com

FBI informant indicted for lying about Joe and Hunter Biden alleged business dealings

Alexander Smirnov, 43, was charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record for information he fed the FBI.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, downplayed the arrest of Smirnov, arguing the impeachment inquiry of President Biden is not reliant on information that Smirnov provided to the FBI.

"It is based on a large record of evidence, including bank records and witness testimony, revealing that Joe Biden knew of and participated in his family’s business dealings," Comer said.
 
HOLA said:
Comer says "it's still real to me, dammit!"

www.usatoday.com

FBI informant indicted for lying about Joe and Hunter Biden alleged business dealings

Alexander Smirnov, 43, was charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record for information he fed the FBI.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, downplayed the arrest of Smirnov, arguing the impeachment inquiry of President Biden is not reliant on information that Smirnov provided to the FBI.

"It is based on a large record of evidence, including bank records and witness testimony, revealing that Joe Biden knew of and participated in his family’s business dealings," Comer said.
Click to expand...


so much evidence that they still havent managed to find any lol. thats why they've resorted to going on fishing expeditions and issueing congressional subpoena's in a desperate bid to try to find evidence of any sort of crimes, not to question anybody on what evidence they might have already uncovered. at this point this is clearly all just for show. political theater.

comer should call up mike lindell, the expert on withholding evidence that nobody else in the world has been able to find.

they're wasting alot of taxpayers money just to put on a show for the rubes trying to make it look like they actually found something and that this will ever go anywhere. yet in reality its the same old "stay tuned! any day now just not today" bullshit out of them today as it has been for everyday throughout the last year. they are hellbent on political retribution ever since their dear beloved orange fraudster and rapist got impeached, but so far they havent even been able to come up with an overdue library book on hunter or the big guy.

but let them keep on wasting their time and throwing your money down that well, instead of just sitting around doing nothing but crying about everything, it's not like there's any better things they could be doing for the country. like passing border funding bills or anything. let them pay at the polls for that.
 
Last edited:
aCU.gif


Republicans stay losing. #Losers
 
This continuous political slap fighting is getting boring. Make pistol duels great again!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jacket time
International James Biden Told The FBI His Family Tried to Help the Chinese
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
5K
idrankyourbeer
idrankyourbeer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,450
Messages
55,080,569
Members
174,594
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top