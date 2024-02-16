HOLA said:



FBI informant indicted for lying about Joe and Hunter Biden alleged business dealings Alexander Smirnov, 43, was charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record for information he fed the FBI.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, downplayed the arrest of Smirnov, arguing the impeachment inquiry of President Biden is not reliant on information that Smirnov provided to the FBI.



"It is based on a large record of evidence, including bank records and witness testimony, revealing that Joe Biden knew of and participated in his family’s business dealings," Comer said. Comer says "it's still real to me, dammit!" Click to expand...

so much evidence that they still havent managed to find any lol. thats why they've resorted to going on fishing expeditions and issueing congressional subpoena's in a desperate bid to try to find evidence of any sort of crimes, not to question anybody on what evidence they might have already uncovered. at this point this is clearly all just for show. political theater.comer should call up mike lindell, the expert on withholding evidence that nobody else in the world has been able to find.they're wasting alot of taxpayers money just to put on a show for the rubes trying to make it look like they actually found something and that this will ever go anywhere. yet in reality its the same old "stay tuned! any day now just not today" bullshit out of them today as it has been for everyday throughout the last year. they are hellbent on political retribution ever since their dear beloved orange fraudster and rapist got impeached, but so far they havent even been able to come up with an overdue library book on hunter or the big guy.but let them keep on wasting their time and throwing your money down that well, instead of just sitting around doing nothing but crying about everything, it's not like there's any better things they could be doing for the country. like passing border funding bills or anything. let them pay at the polls for that.