Crime After years of denials, Hunter Biden FINALLY acknowledged Joe was ‘the big guy’ in $5M China deal

nypost.com

After years of denials, Hunter Biden FINALLY acknowledged Joe was ‘the big guy’ in $5M China deal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says Hunter Biden didn’t deny his dad Joe was “the big guy” in a Chinese state-linked entity that yielded $5 million for first family-linked accounts.
nypost.com nypost.com

At long last, first son Hunter Biden affirmed during his Wednesday impeachment inquiry deposition that his father, Joe, was "the big guy" referenced in an email about a business deal with a Chinese state-linked energy firm that yielded millions for Biden family members and other associates, more than three years after The Post broke the story — but rejected the notion that the president was ever penciled in for a 10% stake.

The deposition represents the first time the 54-year-old Hunter has admitted that his former business partner James Gilliar was referring to Joe Biden when he raised the prospect on May 13, 2017, of the first son holding a 10% stake in the lucrative joint venture involving CEFC China Energy "for the big guy."

"I truly don't know what the hell that James was talking about," the first son said when asked about the reference, according to a transcript released Thursday.

Years and years of having to deal with their lies and they then move the goal posts and claim, but Joe never knew he was involved or "the Big Guy".

What a bunch of scumbags the Left has become. There is no lie they won't believe and no excuse they won't embrace and champion... as long as it forwards their Big Government dreams. The ends justify the means with the Democrats.
 
Nobody ever believed it wasn't, they just need to wait for MSNBC to tell them why taking bribes from foreign countries is ok and why mean tweets are worse.

Taking bribes is fine, prosecuting opponents is fine, classified documents were the end of the world, unless you're a democrat then that's fine too, funneling $700k of tax dollars to male prostitutes is fine, giving high values to your property that the bank agrees to for a loan that you pay back with intetest is dangerous criminal behavior, but fine when literally every other real estate developer does it, and Vice media, in the same city, inflating the shit out their value to get a massive cash injection then going bankrupt shortly after is fine.

There's literally nothing they won't defend, and they have no shame, so it's pointless to even pretend the lefties are reasonable people that you could ever convince by proving them wrong when they'll just retreat back to their bubble to find out where to move the goalpost next.
 
Staph infection said:
That settles it, I will not be voting for Hunter Biden
No... you will vote for "the Big Guy" taking Chinese $ while they kill over 100,000 Americans with Fentanyl every year, steal our IP, threaten Taiwan, enslave people, and push their brand throughout the world attacking the U.S.A. interests. You vote for the guy that sold out to the commies. You do you.
 
Whippy McGee said:
No... you will vote for "the Big Guy" taking Chinese $ while they kill over 100,000 Americans with Fentanyl every year, steal our IP, threaten Taiwan, enslave people, and push their brand throughout the world attacking the U.S.A. interests. You vote for the guy that sold out to the commies. You do you.
Biden isn't the one who claimed they wouldn't defend Taiwan, and he isn't the one blocking aid to Taiwan right now in Congress.
 
Whippy McGee said:
You vote for the guy that sold out to the commies. You do you.
01.jpg
 
The actual story is that MTG claims that Hunter didn't deny that his dad was "the big guy."

The actual quote was:

“I truly don’t know what the hell that James was talking about,” the first son said when asked about the reference, according to a transcript released Thursday.
“All I know is … what actually happened.”

So no, this wasn't Hunter admitting that Joe was in on the bribe that russian intelligence is pushing. So a shitty dishonest thread from a shitty dishonest poster.

Guys, it's been four years now. No one is biting on these lies except for daddy's chosen.
 
