After years of denials, Hunter Biden FINALLY acknowledged Joe was ‘the big guy’ in $5M China deal
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says Hunter Biden didn’t deny his dad Joe was “the big guy” in a Chinese state-linked entity that yielded $5 million for first family-linked accounts.
At long last, first son Hunter Biden affirmed during his Wednesday impeachment inquiry deposition that his father, Joe, was "the big guy" referenced in an email about a business deal with a Chinese state-linked energy firm that yielded millions for Biden family members and other associates, more than three years after The Post broke the story — but rejected the notion that the president was ever penciled in for a 10% stake.
The deposition represents the first time the 54-year-old Hunter has admitted that his former business partner James Gilliar was referring to Joe Biden when he raised the prospect on May 13, 2017, of the first son holding a 10% stake in the lucrative joint venture involving CEFC China Energy "for the big guy."
"I truly don't know what the hell that James was talking about," the first son said when asked about the reference, according to a transcript released Thursday.
Years and years of having to deal with their lies and they then move the goal posts and claim, but Joe never knew he was involved or "the Big Guy".
What a bunch of scumbags the Left has become. There is no lie they won't believe and no excuse they won't embrace and champion... as long as it forwards their Big Government dreams. The ends justify the means with the Democrats.