Aspinall doesn't have one important trait Jones have

Misanthropist

Misanthropist

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 25, 2014
Messages
3,097
Reaction score
2,580
One particular reason why I believes Jones will win because of the mentality difference between the two. Jones have shown to be extremely resilient and a tough nut to crack.

He fought with a broken toe but it didn't stop him from giving up and won the fight.



00.gif


Compared to Aspinall who folded after landing a kick.



On top of that, he bull rushed, went straight to Blaydes and fought recklessly that led to his injury.

His knees, hip and eye orbital will be gone if he bull rushes and gets inside Jones like that.

Jones opponents who fought recklessly have said they received devastating injuries and was never the same afterward.

[News] Alexander Gustafsson: "I took damage to the pubic bone during Jones fight. It developed into a hemorrhage the size of a tennis ball and really hindered my movement."

Click to expand...

www.expressen.se

UFC. Nya detaljen som Maulers skräckskada ”Som om en kniv gick rakt in”

En skada stoppade Alexander Gustafsson i titelmatchen mot Jon Jones. Nu berättar UFC-stjärnan varför han inte kunde röra sig i oktagonen. – Så fort jag gjorde något så raspade det och knakade, säger ”The Mauler”.
www.expressen.se www.expressen.se



He didn't just lose the fight. Santos also tore the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee. The 36-year-old Brazilian went from nearly beating one of the greatest fighters of all time to thinking he may never fight again. Those injuries -- and other factors in 2020 -- led to a 16-month layoff, the longest of his career.
Click to expand...
www.espn.com.au

Inside the return of Thiago Santos, from career-threatening injury to Fight Night main event

With the help of his girlfriend, UFC bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya, Thiago Santos' return from a devastating injury is nearly complete.
www.espn.com.au www.espn.com.au

“Hey Everyone! I’m doin good, thanks for the tremendous support. MRI came back negative, but have some bruising from blunt force trauma. #peopleschamp #pricewepay”
Click to expand...
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dominick Reyes shows off battered legs following narrow loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247

Dominick Reyes’ legs took a major beating in the Jon Jones fight.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
 
Last edited:
Evbo said:
LOL Jones didn't even know his toe was fucked until the fight had been stopped, he then somehow went fully pale when he realised
Click to expand...
I think he saw his foot and went into legit shock. It took seeing it for him to even register something happened.
 
Jon had the toe injury a good way into round 1 when his adrenaline was already surging.

He didn't even notice the injury until he was being interviewed by Joe Rogan and when he did he looked like he was about to feint.

Whereas Aspinall's knee injury (which already is not comparable to a toe iniury) happened 15 seconds in before either guy had time to warm up or for the adrenaline to start peaking. He felt it and clutched his knee before he even dropped.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Aspinall shot himself in the foot, if he really wanted to fight Jones
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
3K
tritestill
tritestill
O
News Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jones (or anybody else) beats Aspinall.
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
OldBoy91
O
octagonation
Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
7K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Captain Herb
News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
9K
Pharenheit
Pharenheit
H
Tom Aspinall is Jon Jones' Chris Weidman
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
TONYTHEGOAT
TONYTHEGOAT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,705
Messages
56,732,672
Members
175,383
Latest member
Asherr

Share this page

Back
Top