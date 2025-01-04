Aspinall doesn't have one important trait Jones have

[News] Alexander Gustafsson: "I took damage to the pubic bone during Jones fight. It developed into a hemorrhage the size of a tennis ball and really hindered my movement." ​ Click to expand...

​

UFC. Nya detaljen som Maulers skräckskada ”Som om en kniv gick rakt in” En skada stoppade Alexander Gustafsson i titelmatchen mot Jon Jones. Nu berättar UFC-stjärnan varför han inte kunde röra sig i oktagonen. – Så fort jag gjorde något så raspade det och knakade, säger ”The Mauler”.

He didn't just lose the fight. Santos also tore the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee. The 36-year-old Brazilian went from nearly beating one of the greatest fighters of all time to thinking he may never fight again. Those injuries -- and other factors in 2020 -- led to a 16-month layoff, the longest of his career. Click to expand...

Inside the return of Thiago Santos, from career-threatening injury to Fight Night main event With the help of his girlfriend, UFC bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya, Thiago Santos' return from a devastating injury is nearly complete.

“Hey Everyone! I’m doin good, thanks for the tremendous support. MRI came back negative, but have some bruising from blunt force trauma. #peopleschamp #pricewepay” Click to expand...

Dominick Reyes shows off battered legs following narrow loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247 Dominick Reyes’ legs took a major beating in the Jon Jones fight.

One particular reason why I believes Jones will win because of the mentality difference between the two. Jones have shown to be extremely resilient and a tough nut to crack.He fought with a broken toe but it didn't stop him from giving up and won the fight.Compared to Aspinall who folded after landing a kick.On top of that, he bull rushed, went straight to Blaydes and fought recklessly that led to his injury.His knees, hip and eye orbital will be gone if he bull rushes and gets inside Jones like that.Jones opponents who fought recklessly have said they received devastating injuries and was never the same afterward.