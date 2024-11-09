Does Jon Jones beating Aspinall increase his legacy by a lot?

  Total voters
    14
I think so, Aspinall is pretty much the next biggest thing at HW, that's if he isn't already. He's young, very well skilled fighter and could very well be the champion for a good while. Once everything settles down and people start finally leaving the sport.

I don't understand why Jon Jones thinks it's not a good legacy fight, when it obviously is. The guy is fresh new blood, who's ranked #1 contender with an interim belt.

Stipe in the other hand is a mystery, who's not currently ranked. Hasn't fought for so long and we don't know what Stipe will show up against Jones.

I think it's a cop out for Jones. I think Jones knows he could easily lose to Aspinall and look foolish in the process. But Stipe can surprise everyone and just KO Jones. To me it's just a bunch of excuses by Jones.

He should fight the #1 contender as of today. It's the right thing to do, that's if he chooses to retire. Which his prerogative and that's fine as well.
 
I think so. Aspinall is the very best of the next generation, head and shoulders above the overwhelming majority of heavyweight contenders. If Jones beat him at his age and called it a day, it would be the ultimate cherry on the cake.

It would also be a fine investment. If Aspinall went on to dominate the division afterwards, it would simply inflate the greatness of Jones.

Against this we have the delusional idea that submitting a guy who started learning MMA a few years ago, then beating a middle aged, long-retired fire-fighter, somehow means anything.
 
Jones legacy is already huge, 15 title fights and all wins, never even been rocked or dropped , let alone finished. But of course that was all at LHW, so his legacy is cemented in LHW. But in terms of HW then yes beating Tom would be a huge thing and would show that he would dominate at HW also because he would have already beat Gane, Stipe and Tom at that point, and HW is so thin and poor that you can't make reasonable arguments saying well he hasn't beat Jake Collier or Rozenstriuk or Tuivasa yet lol
 
Yes, beating Aspinall decisively will improve his legacy a lot. It will prove his legitimacy at HW and prove he kept elite shape for all those years.
 
