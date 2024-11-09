Does Jon Jones beating Aspinall increase his legacy by a lot?

I think so, Aspinall is pretty much the next biggest thing at HW, that's if he isn't already. He's young, very well skilled fighter and could very well be the champion for a good while. Once everything settles down and people start finally leaving the sport.



I don't understand why Jon Jones thinks it's not a good legacy fight, when it obviously is. The guy is fresh new blood, who's ranked #1 contender with an interim belt.



Stipe in the other hand is a mystery, who's not currently ranked. Hasn't fought for so long and we don't know what Stipe will show up against Jones.



I think it's a cop out for Jones. I think Jones knows he could easily lose to Aspinall and look foolish in the process. But Stipe can surprise everyone and just KO Jones. To me it's just a bunch of excuses by Jones.



He should fight the #1 contender as of today. It's the right thing to do, that's if he chooses to retire. Which his prerogative and that's fine as well.