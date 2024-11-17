  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Did Jon Jones beating a washed up, plodding, shot fighter in Stipe Miocic increase his legacy at all?

Choose One.

  • Yes, it moved the needle. It increased his legacy beating Stipe in that manner.

    Votes: 4 23.5%

  • It didn't do much for his legacy. But reinforce he's still a dangerous fighter.

    Votes: 13 76.5%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    17
I mean Jones said it was a legacy fight, but it was not much of a fight at all.

And it definitely wasn't the best Stipe, probably the worst he looked ever in his career.

I don't think it moved the needle much if not at all in terms of legacy. However the positives about it is that it reinforce my thoughts on Jones at fighting at HW.

He looked fantastic and I hope he fights Aspinall, it would be a great competitive fight.

We will see.
 
Not really. Stipe is never fighting again, and his last fight was a KO loss to Ngannou.

In 20 years from now people look at Stipes record and ask why the fuck he came back for this.

Did Kevin Mcbride beating a washed up Tyson improve his legacy?
 
Great point. True dat.
 
It didn't do much for his legacy, Stipe was inactive for 3 years, 41 years old

Looked very old and stiff

Jon pricing himself out for Francis and ducking Aspinall made his legacy worse. Heck, even chosing to debut at HW against a striker also makes Jon's legacy even worse
 
Not really, is Ryan Bader now a top 3 all time heavyweight because he beat Fedor, or Jake Paul a top 5 all time boxer because he beat Tyson?
 
I almost feel sorry for stipe and then I remember he signed up for this - no one made him do it
 
I’d say there’s got to be some significant overlap between people who thought Jones-Miocic was awesome and people who thought Jake Paul-Mike Tyson was awesome.
 
You're leaving?

efbdb8fb-2784-469d-bb66-d718324674f3_text.gif
 
A little bit, because Stipe put up a fight and Jon got a nice finish. Stipe is a great fighter, in his prime he manhandles Jon.
 
Leaving Sherdog but still posting on Sherdog about being happy about leaving Sherdog.
Hm.
 
Stipe is an ex fighter who suffered many injuries and who was happily retired for many years. His name is still relatively important while actually not being a big threat to roided cheater Jones. That's exactly why Jones "wanted" him.
 
