Did Jon Jones beating a washed up, plodding, shot fighter in Stipe Miocic increase his legacy at all?

I mean Jones said it was a legacy fight, but it was not much of a fight at all.



And it definitely wasn't the best Stipe, probably the worst he looked ever in his career.



I don't think it moved the needle much if not at all in terms of legacy. However the positives about it is that it reinforce my thoughts on Jones at fighting at HW.



He looked fantastic and I hope he fights Aspinall, it would be a great competitive fight.



We will see.