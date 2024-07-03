They would pay good brather Curtis Blaydes 1M in hush manny to say that he got "injured" in training and has to pull out from his fight with Tom on July 27th.



Bring in Poatan who will PULL UP FOSHO to fight Big Tom Abignale Aspinall for the UFC HW title on SHORT NOTICE TO SAVE ANOTHER CARCH making a great storyline which will easily sell 1M PPVs.



1)This will give the UFC a chance to capitalize on peak Tom fighting peak Poatan. No injuries and no unexpected set backs at peak momentum.



2)This will create an environment where the UFC can for the first time have a TRIPLE CHAMPION special attraction. The marketing and euphoria around such a phenomenon would be insane. It would bring a lot of eyes to the sport.



3)If Jones beats Stipe with ease and doesn't take any damage the UFC can quickly pivot into setting up the winner of Alex vs Tom against Jones for the undisputed, WORLD HW title in what will be an absolute MEGA FIGHT for U FIGHT CHEAP.



Jones will be down because he's going to train very hard and will be in amazing shape for Stipe. If he doesn't take any damage agaisnt Stipe I'm sure he'd prefer to fight again sooner rather than having to take time off and go through another camp all over again. The bag he's going to get will be insane too. He could really retire off this fight as the PPV sales will be close to 2M.



I hespect of Curtis Blaydes. He's not a bad guy but NOBODY cares about heem. I hespect of heem but he doesn't deserve to be fighting for a title. He's being brought in because Jon Juice Jones is holding up the division and there's no one else for Tom to fight.



Curtis should take the manny brather and go on a beautiful vacation in the South of France. He can get a hematch with Volkov/Pav/Lewis on a big card which would be compelling since they have history.



The UFC would be dumb not to capitalize on the momentum of this moment right now. Peak momentum for fans and fighters.



Don't blow this Den Waitche you pink goof.