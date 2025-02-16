If Poatan defeats Ankalaev

They should just do Poatan vs Bones. I mean, Jon Jones doesn't want to face Aspinall. And he already said that he can give the heavyweight belt to Tom... Tom can be the undisputed there. A fighter can move down a category without fighting the interim champion, there are no rules against that. If Alex Poatan defeats Ankalaev, there won't be anyone at light heavyweight that would be a needed #1 contender. I think that considering they both want it a lot, the UFC shouldn't really just let Jon Jones retire without making this fight at LHW. Poatan said that he likes fighting to the point he joked that even 3 fights a year let a want more feeling lol It's funny because Poatan said that outside Jon Jones and Aspinall, Ankalaev was the fight he wanted the most.



Poatan said he had already asked the organization quite a few times, that he wanted to fight Ankalaev, and that he's happy that he will be fighting Ankalaev now as he says he feels in the peak of his MMA knowledge and that he feels as good or even better physically. He said that he likes to train everyday, and that he enjoys the tired feeling of pushing himself in sparring and feeling totally tired as if he had ran a marathon, and that enjoying this process is making his physical extend. We shouldn't lose this fight