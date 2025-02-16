  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

If Poatan defeats Ankalaev

They should just do Poatan vs Bones. I mean, Jon Jones doesn't want to face Aspinall. And he already said that he can give the heavyweight belt to Tom... Tom can be the undisputed there. A fighter can move down a category without fighting the interim champion, there are no rules against that. If Alex Poatan defeats Ankalaev, there won't be anyone at light heavyweight that would be a needed #1 contender. I think that considering they both want it a lot, the UFC shouldn't really just let Jon Jones retire without making this fight at LHW. Poatan said that he likes fighting to the point he joked that even 3 fights a year let a want more feeling lol It's funny because Poatan said that outside Jon Jones and Aspinall, Ankalaev was the fight he wanted the most.

Poatan said he had already asked the organization quite a few times, that he wanted to fight Ankalaev, and that he's happy that he will be fighting Ankalaev now as he says he feels in the peak of his MMA knowledge and that he feels as good or even better physically. He said that he likes to train everyday, and that he enjoys the tired feeling of pushing himself in sparring and feeling totally tired as if he had ran a marathon, and that enjoying this process is making his physical extend. We shouldn't lose this fight ,en
 
Dana hates the idea of Alex fighting Jones so I don't think it will happen. It would do great numbers though so maybe he will change his mind
 
Dana already stated that he doesn't want this matchup because the #3 p4p fighter in the entire UFC doesn't have good enough wrestling to stop a washed up Jones.
 
If Jones retires after taking down Poatan and cleaning the floor with him, you have your best-seller who looks stupid and will most likely not fight for 6 months because of vicious ground-and pound
 
None of that makes sense. We have one of the best kickboxers to ever do mma. He is also one of the most active guys who will step in on short notice to save cards. Jones moving down and wrestlfucking him does nothing for Jones legacy and destroys Alex's. If we thought they were gonna throw down, may.... but we know that is not gonna happen. It will also leave Jones with a legacy of running from the biggest fights.
 
