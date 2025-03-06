  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Poatan vs. Jon Jones - Who wins if it materializes?

Who wins?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jon Jones is obviously waiting to see if Poatan comes off victorious against Ankalaev. (Which the fight can go either way)

Say if Poatan wins, who do you have if Poatan moves up and challenges for the HW belt?

Will it even be competitive?

Jones vs a guy who got outwrestled by Israel at MW

I sure like Alex a hell of a lot more but his chances are slim to none. That opening 45 second standing will be the most dangerous of Jon's career though.
 
Jones is a horrible matchup for Poatan.

Great wrestling, hard to hit, eyepokes
 
Just imagine the opportunity Poatan will have to face the so called GOAT and even a slim chance he has to defeat him. I think Poatan will relish the opportunity and try to finish Jones early. It would be one of the biggest upsets of all-time.

It would be massive if he can topple a giant like Jones.

It's certainly a puncher's chance, but it's worth the try.
 
