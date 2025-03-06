Poatan vs. Jon Jones - Who wins if it materializes?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jon Jones is obviously waiting to see if Poatan comes off victorious against Ankalaev. (Which the fight can go either way)
Say if Poatan wins, who do you have if Poatan moves up and challenges for the HW belt?
Will it even be competitive?
