Poatan vs Jones

BowserJr
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 10,126
- Reaction score
- 4,230
I'm a big fan of Poatan but can all you other Poatan fans and Jones nuttholes now accept that Jones vs Poatan was never going to be an interesting, exciting or even a remotely good match up?
Poatan defended takedowns better than expected but Ank is not Khabib just cuz they're from the same stan place (Dagestan). Ank is not even a top 10 mma wrestler all time at LHW and while Alex defended successfully he was still stifled on the fence.
The only interesting matchup for Jones is Aspinal... There were others at HW but Jones waited for all of them to go to a nursing home in order to move up.
Seriously the only people buying the Jones v Poatan crap are
A. Jones stans
B. Blind Poatan bandwagoners
C. UFC casuals
