Poatan vs Jones

I'm a big fan of Poatan but can all you other Poatan fans and Jones nuttholes now accept that Jones vs Poatan was never going to be an interesting, exciting or even a remotely good match up?

Poatan defended takedowns better than expected but Ank is not Khabib just cuz they're from the same stan place (Dagestan). Ank is not even a top 10 mma wrestler all time at LHW and while Alex defended successfully he was still stifled on the fence.

The only interesting matchup for Jones is Aspinal... There were others at HW but Jones waited for all of them to go to a nursing home in order to move up.

Seriously the only people buying the Jones v Poatan crap are

A. Jones stans
B. Blind Poatan bandwagoners
C. UFC casuals
 
Poatan KOs Jones
I mean if you lose to Reyes and Gus, you are obv not that good


Edit: if Jones is allowed to take steroids against he could win forsure, but testing positive 3 times is too much imo
 
any full grown men with a full grown brain knew this
its just they just wanna believe that jones can be beaten by a 1 dimensional fighter
because they hate jones
they love chama
 
They won't test him and I'm sorry but if you actually think Poatan could KO Jones I have to assume that you actually thought Gane had a shot LOL
 
Wow FreeWilly actually agrees with me for once... I am confused though cuz I'm 99% sure you've been saying Jon should fight Alex instead of Tom
 
because pereira is a 2 division world champ
money is bigger because hes fighting pereira?

if you where jones would you fight a 2 division world champ
or a nobody?
 
A guy holding the belt in your own division is not a nobody but keep lying to yourself you're great at that.

And why would anyone other than Jones advicate for that? Apparently your infatuated with Jones and have a deep desire for him make money rather than to see great fights or see him establish an unquestionable legacy. Very strange indeed
 
Jones vs Poatan would have never been competitive in my opinion (no disrespect to Poatan who is a legend). Although Jones hasn't been hit too much, the many times he has he has shown to have a pretty solid chin. Pretty sure Jones has a huge size, reach, strength advantage and obviously more experience in championship fights and grapplling, wrestling which would be the biggest advantage.

Francis or Aspinall vs Jones is more compelling because those guys have freaky KO power (Alex has it to a lesser extent) and they had a much higher chance of sleeping Jones
 
no ones holding the belt lol
jones would fight pereira without a belt
its a fight that would give him more money

so decision making is an ability that you poorly posses?
 
Projection at its finest. You have Jones best interest in mind rather than your own as a fan.

Jones is a multi millionaire. I dont give a fuck about him making more money for himself so he can snort it down the drain while he beats his wife.

I wanna see him fight the most challenging opponents. As a fan of his why dont you want to see him fight the biggest challenge?
 
it doesnt matter what you think
jones has already the best and hardest resume
no one comes close

a 2x division world champion is a bigger name
and bigger payday than a nobody
its just a fact
 
Jones makes easy work out of Alex but at least everyone wins at the end of the day. Jones and Alex get paid, Jones rides off into the sunset, Aspinall gets a chance to start his actual reign over the division.
 
Jon would make it exciting - he'd stand long enough to give the appearance of a fight then when he's had enough take Alex down and submit him.

It's a freak show type of fight and can give both a big payday.

That said, Alex should push for the rematch and then win or lose push for the Jon fight and get that $$$$$ then call it a day
 
No he doesn't. Not by a long shot.
There are probably 10 fighters with a better strength of schedule than him who have more fights than him in less time. His lack of activity and refusal to face tough matchups and challenges weakens his resume. Only a blind nut hugger can't see that.
That's not a fact. By that logic he should demand to fight CCC too.

Even if it was a fact who the fuck cares about that fact. It means nothing in terms of the matchup being interesting or intriguing
 
I Respectfully disagree.

The fans lose out on seeing the only legit test for Jones since he decided to go to HW when all the best aged out.

Tom also loses on becoming the next Jones in the way Jones became the next Shogun
 
Love Alex not a Jones fan. That being said Jones would absolutely steamroll Alex. I wouldn’t be mad if Alex moved to HW… got a win and then fought Jones for a huge pay day though and then called it a career.

Maybe they should fight just so they can both get a final huge bag. They’re both turning 38 in July. That’s fucking ancient especially when you’ve been around combat sports for as long as they have been.
 
