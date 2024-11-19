Poatan v Gane @ Heavyweight.

So with Jones taking out Stipe to retain his Heavyweight title it leaves only one real fight to make that being a unification bout between him and Tom Aspinall who currently holds the interim title.



However Jones has expressed interest in fighting Poatan as a legacy fight.



With this it’s got me thinking about a hypothetical matchup between Poatan and Gane while jones unifies with Aspinall.



Gane was 250lbs in his last bout and Poatan walks around the 230lbs mark outside of cutting down to LHW, so the weight discrepancy while there isn’t massive if Alex bulked up properly.



Gane and Poatan are both phenomenal strikers with both having won world titles in striking only sports. I think the fight would be very technical between two high level strikers.



However I think one very big distinction is power. Gane is a volume striker and plays it very safe with his style, Poatan while just as technical is a natural finisher with great killer instinct once he’s got you hurt.





What do you think of this hypothetical fight?



It would be exciting if anything at least.