Poatan v Gane @ Heavyweight.

So with Jones taking out Stipe to retain his Heavyweight title it leaves only one real fight to make that being a unification bout between him and Tom Aspinall who currently holds the interim title.

However Jones has expressed interest in fighting Poatan as a legacy fight.

With this it’s got me thinking about a hypothetical matchup between Poatan and Gane while jones unifies with Aspinall.

Gane was 250lbs in his last bout and Poatan walks around the 230lbs mark outside of cutting down to LHW, so the weight discrepancy while there isn’t massive if Alex bulked up properly.

Gane and Poatan are both phenomenal strikers with both having won world titles in striking only sports. I think the fight would be very technical between two high level strikers.

However I think one very big distinction is power. Gane is a volume striker and plays it very safe with his style, Poatan while just as technical is a natural finisher with great killer instinct once he’s got you hurt.


What do you think of this hypothetical fight?

It would be exciting if anything at least.
 
I think it's pointless to think about this fight lol. Jon retires and Tom fights Alex or Jon vacates and Tom might fight Gane. Don't see Alex moving up for anything outside of the title fight.
 
Poatan should not take any fight not for the title. Three weight champ oppurtunity or go kick rocks
 
tritestill said:
I think it's pointless to think about this fight lol. Jon retires and Tom fights Alex or Jon vacates and Tom might fight Gane. Don't see Alex moving up for anything outside of the title fight.
Click to expand...
Yeah maybe, i just thought it was fun to entertain because i could see the UFC making it if Alex is hungry to move up and there’s politics with the belt.
 
Strip Jones and make Poatan vs Aspinall for the title. If Poatan wins then let Jon fight him. If Aspinall wins he can dunk on Jon and hopefully get him to fight finally.
 
HHJ said:
Poatan should not take any fight not for the title. Three weight champ oppurtunity or go kick rocks
Click to expand...
He should all realistically.

Though I could possibly see it because Alex loves a fight.
 
Ruke Doufus said:
Strip Jones and make Poatan vs Aspinall for the title. If Poatan wins then let Jon fight him. If Aspinall wins he can dunk on Jon and hopefully get him to fight finally.
Click to expand...

I don’t think the UFC would strip jones ever unless he pops again .
 
markantony20 said:
I don’t think the UFC would strip jones ever unless he pops again .
Click to expand...
Sadly you may be right but it's still the right thing to do if your champ won't fight the interim holder. Wasting years of everyone's careers for Jon's ego is absurd to me. Fight or move along and let others fight.
 
