Shara Bullet has no chance against MVP

Shara is a kickboxer, with good kicks, and bad striking and no wrestling, who's also blind in one eye. He's had close fights with guys not even in top 10. MVP on the other hand is a amazing striker, has a huge speed advantage over all his opponents, and won't have to worry about a takedown threat from Shara. MVP was comfortably outstriking Ian "The Future" Garry, and MVP was so fast Kevin Holland was shook not knowing what to do. MVP will get in and out of range all night touching Shara with ease, and Shara can do nothing about it, his kicks are flashy but useless, and they aren't even effective against guys not even in the top 10, let alone a guy like MVP.