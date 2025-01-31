  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Shara Bullet has no chance against MVP

Shara is a kickboxer, with good kicks, and bad striking and no wrestling, who's also blind in one eye. He's had close fights with guys not even in top 10. MVP on the other hand is a amazing striker, has a huge speed advantage over all his opponents, and won't have to worry about a takedown threat from Shara. MVP was comfortably outstriking Ian "The Future" Garry, and MVP was so fast Kevin Holland was shook not knowing what to do. MVP will get in and out of range all night touching Shara with ease, and Shara can do nothing about it, his kicks are flashy but useless, and they aren't even effective against guys not even in the top 10, let alone a guy like MVP.
 
This TS just loves kicking his own ass and then abandoning the threads when they sink.


So it begs the question...what is the best opening track of all the Metallica albums?
 
MVP is the underdog lol, go bet on him if you feel that confident in his chances.

37554.png
 
You have 200,000 posts, and you also seem to post on every thread I have made in the last year, are you some type of Metallica AI that tracks my posts to post Metallica related content?
You also seem to have the profile picture of the man who is going to get murdered this Saturday Night, so good luck. We can put money on it, unless you're some type of sherdog AI program.
 
I tend to agree I see an EASY MVP decision. (which Im going to make love to on the betting line) I dont think MVP will finish sharabutin though.

185 would be the only question mark but I assume this will give MVP an even larger speed advantage
 
I am doing God's work.

<Fedor23>
 
I tend to agree I see an EASY MVP decision. I dont think MVP will finish sharabutin though.

185 would be the only question mark but I assume this will give MVP an even larger speed advantage
I am, And I will.

Jasmine
Rozenstrike UD
MVP UD
Izzy UD

is the bet card, +907 wish me luck
 
I am convinced you're some type of Sherdog AI thats farming posts. 150,000 posts of absolute utter dog shit filler, just to raise your post count, while never actually talking about the subject matter of threads. To be honest I don't know why Sherdog allows AI to shitpost all over their forums, you should probably be removed from this community.
 
but that chin though? Shara Bullet will find it and he is a weight-class heavier. Not sure MVP can point-fight to a victory on the outside, and when he crashes forward inside he may be susceptible to getting his legs taken out.
 
MVP is abosolutely MASSIVE at 170 and I dont see shara as a big MW at all. I think the size difference will be negligible, while the speed difference will be pronouced. Neither guy is getting knocked out, MVP is very quick on his feel and will likely out point and out range Shara. Just how i see it going

He's the underdog
 
It would be a shame if Shara got caught on his blind side <lol>
Those little sissy kicks won't do a thing
 
I'm pretty sure the ufc set this fight up for a reason. They want shara to win. I think he will but I'm good either way. Is it weird to have a Forrest Whitaker eye situation in the ufc rankings sure, but I'll get used to it.
 
I don't agree, on paper mvp is the faster and more skilled striker but shara is creative and weird enough to hurt him especially considering MVP takes risks from time to time like his constant back elbows against holland. I think MVP wins but can also see him getting ko'd with a weird strike like a hook kick or a backfist
 
The casuals will say Enter Sandman
But...
 
