So far MVP has...

Beat the fuck out of Holland.

Outclassd Ian Garry on the feet. He lost but Garry had no idea how to handle him standing.

Went up to 185 and outclassed one of the top prospects and strikers there. Like Garry, Shara had no idea how to solve the puzzle.

And the guy is 38 and past his best days.

Super impressed and happy for him. Always thought he was one of the best talent outside the UFC. He won't be champion but dude is definitely proving he belongs.