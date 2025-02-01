So far MVP has...

  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Beat the fuck out of Holland.
Outclassd Ian Garry on the feet. He lost but Garry had no idea how to handle him standing.
Went up to 185 and outclassed one of the top prospects and strikers there. Like Garry, Shara had no idea how to solve the puzzle.
And the guy is 38 and past his best days.
Super impressed and happy for him. Always thought he was one of the best talent outside the UFC. He won't be champion but dude is definitely proving he belongs.
 
A pity he wasn't in the UFC sooner but it's always a treat watching him fight. I think the UFC should just give him fun stylistic fights at this point in his career.
 
Is that really your take? 🤔
He was touted as one, no? And he's good.
I don't think he's as good as his fans thought he was but guy definitely had skills and MVP showed him there are levels.
 
He's truly one of the best strikers the UFC has seen. Anderson Silva level. Wonder how he'd do against Pereira, that's probably too big of a step up.
 
He was touted as one, no? And he's good.
I don't think he's as good as his fans thought he was but guy definitely had skills and MVP showed him there are levels.
No, I meant you described it as "outclassed" but to me it seemed more like an "eek'd out a decision" type of victory for MVP.
 
Because age isn’t as much of a factor as everyone is making it out to be. It’s coping mechanism anytime their favorite fighters lose.

I blame all the PrideFC fan girls who couldn’t cope with their favs losing so they created the “out of prime” bullshit by using their ages.

MMA isn’t like the other sports when it comes to age where physical attributes play a big part. In MMA it’s your skill set that has much more to do with it. Skills don’t decline and you also can learn them.
 
Shows how much better PFL WWs are than UFC

MVP wasn't even top 5 back then. He went 50/50 with Ian and made him look like a novice on the feet and Ian is top 5 in UFC.
 
No, I meant you described it as "outclassed" but to me it seemed more like an "eek'd out a decision" type of victory for MVP.
It wasn't a high output fight or a beatdown like MVP vs Holland but technically, and skill for skill, he outclassed Shara and had him completely confused whenever MVP would blitz and constantly on edge with the feints, imo.
 
