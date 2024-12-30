How about that Shara Bullet vs MVP matchup though?

MVP's success hinges on his speed, and even at 38, he still has it. It's hard to deal with strikes you barely recognize coming. Happy to see the general opinion of him has changed (I couldn't count how many around the Heavies dismissed him as a can, crushing cans, for years), another example as to why not to put as much stock into the org in which a fighter fights, or who he fights, but mostly what you witness with your own two eyes. He's always had some holes, but his strengths are a real bitch to deal with, for anyone he faces.



I really like the fight. Shara took a bit to win me over, but, even with his own limitations, his striking is legit and a problem for any opponent of his, as well. Doing what he does with a literal handicap is pretty crazy.



Should be pretty fun.