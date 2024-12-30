How about that Shara Bullet vs MVP matchup though?

It might be a bit of a random matchup but MVP has performed much better in the UFC than expected, especially if you take into account he’s almost 38.

It’s also a clash of two unorthodox striking styles. There used to be a time when those could turn out to be point fight staring contests but not as much lately, and the way MVP fought against Holland also gave me a lot to be exited about. Shara bullet until thus far is must see tv aswell.

Who takes it?
 
Hope it's a fun, crazy fight and not a staring contest!
 
MVP's success hinges on his speed, and even at 38, he still has it. It's hard to deal with strikes you barely recognize coming. Happy to see the general opinion of him has changed (I couldn't count how many around the Heavies dismissed him as a can, crushing cans, for years), another example as to why not to put as much stock into the org in which a fighter fights, or who he fights, but mostly what you witness with your own two eyes. He's always had some holes, but his strengths are a real bitch to deal with, for anyone he faces.

I really like the fight. Shara took a bit to win me over, but, even with his own limitations, his striking is legit and a problem for any opponent of his, as well. Doing what he does with a literal handicap is pretty crazy.

Should be pretty fun.
 
MVP is old, and Shara is low tier. Will watch.
This is pretty much how I see it, MVP should take it fairly easily but his age can be a factor as well. Shara doesn't seem to pack very much power and needs volume to put guys away and MVP is hard to hit so we will see.
 
