How about that Shara Bullet vs MVP matchup though?

Young Calf Kick
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2021
- Messages
- 5,705
- Reaction score
- 20,080
It might be a bit of a random matchup but MVP has performed much better in the UFC than expected, especially if you take into account he’s almost 38.
It’s also a clash of two unorthodox striking styles. There used to be a time when those could turn out to be point fight staring contests but not as much lately, and the way MVP fought against Holland also gave me a lot to be exited about. Shara bullet until thus far is must see tv aswell.
Who takes it?
