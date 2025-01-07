Kowboy On Sherdog
Michael Page: If 'Shara Bullet' Shoots for Takedown, 'It Means Fight is Going My Way'
Michael Page (22-3) believes Sharabutdin Magomedov (15-0) will already be in a bad state if he tries to land a takedown in their upcoming clash.
Two of the most entertaining strikers in the sport, Page and Magomedov will clash in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night 250 on Feb. 1 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While it’s likely the fight remains on the feet, the dynamic could change if one of the strikers attempts to transition to a wrestling-based approach. “MVP” doubts Magomedov will try to take him down, as he believes the Dagestani is too hard-headed and confident in his own skillset. However, if it comes to that, Page thinks “Shara Bullet” will be in a desperate condition. According to the Brit, Magomedov might be too bloodied up to mount a comeback if and when he shoots for a takedown.
“If he does [shoot], it means the fight is going my way — and aggressively my way,” Page said on the “Believe You Me” podcast. “Because I think he’ll be a lot more stubborn in believing in his ability. So I think I’d definitely be landing some crazy shots if he decides to go for a takedown… Because in his mind, he believes he’s the best when it comes to the striking game. So it’ll take a few knocks before he decides to change that. And it might be too little too late. So I doubt it, but I think he’ll be very bloodied up if he’s going for a takedown.”
Magomedov has four UFC wins to his name, including two finishes. The rising star is coming off a double-spinning backfist knockout win over Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 this past October that was a frontrunner for “KO of the Year.”
Meanwhile, Page suffered a unanimous decision loss against Ian Garry at UFC 303 in June after roping in a unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland in his UFC debut in March.
