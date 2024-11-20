Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 95,990
- Reaction score
- 158,642
Two of the most dynamic strikers on the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster, Page (23-3) and Magomedov (15-0) have recently been teasing a clash for UFC Saudi Arabia in February 2025. Page acknowledged Magomedov’s unorthodox striking, which was further highlighted by a double spinning backfist knockout win over Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 last month.
“Very fast but a bit unpredictable because some of the angles and some of the stuff that he throws, like that double [backfist],” “MVP” told Red Corner MMA. “Obviously, it seemed like he’s trained that before but certain things like that. He looks like the kind of guy that doesn’t even know what he’s going to throw next.”
When asked about his gameplan for a clash against Page, Magomedov recently vowed that he won’t be the one shooting for takedowns. While Page has heard similar promises several times in his career, opponents eventually tend to clinch him more often than not. But the Brit believes “Shara Bullet” will stay true to his words, unless maybe in case of a one sided beatdown.
“For me, the amount of times people have spoken about how they’re going to knock me out, the bigger striker, and the same thing happens over and over again. The likes of Paul Daley, the likes of Ian Garry, so many people, ‘I can strike, I can strike’ and then they want to grab me because when I’m in front of you it’s very different… At the same time, I honestly believe he’s 15-0; he’s going to be very confident in his ability to strike. He doesn’t seem like he’s amazing on the floor. I’m sure he’s capable. He doesn’t seem amazing so why would he go there. But I agree it’s going to be fireworks up until the fire is going one way, and then maybe he might make a few different decisions. But if he doesn’t: perfect, let’s just make it a stand-up fight!”
Page decisioned Kevin Holland in his Octagon debut this past March and has since dropped a unanimous decision against Ian Garry in June. Meanwhile, Magomedov is undefeated in four UFC fights with two finishes and three bonuses.
Michael Page Says Shara ‘Bullet’ Won’t Shoot for a Takedown Against Him
Michael Page is anticipating a standup fest in a potential clash against Sharabutdin Magomedov.
www.sherdog.com
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar