Shara Bullet’s Callout

Time and time again, we keep seeing these terrible callouts. Buckley to McGregor. Cow Borralho to DDP. Don’t these guys have managers? Miss me with that “squeaky wheel” bullshit. Callouts should be realistic. This one was a miss both in terms of rankings and ability. Does anyone really think this guy has anything for Izzy right now? This is a missed oppurtunity, plain and simple.We had an August poll thread about who Shara should fight next:There’s options at 10-15 that would be favorable matchups (non-grapplers). I still like robocop or even Michel. Pyfer would be good, but matching up two hot prospects like that is bad business.The added wrinkle of him (allegedly) only being able to fight overseas makes the pool of potential candidates willing to fight him even smaller. Not sure if Shara is delusional or just entitled.I’ll end the rant here and brace for the rabid hordes of Shara Bullet defenders.