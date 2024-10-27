Shara Bullet’s Callout

Pequeño Corey

Excessive Coaching and Kissing Belt
Time and time again, we keep seeing these terrible callouts. Buckley to McGregor. Cow Borralho to DDP. Don’t these guys have managers? Miss me with that “squeaky wheel” bullshit. Callouts should be realistic. This one was a miss both in terms of rankings and ability. Does anyone really think this guy has anything for Izzy right now? This is a missed oppurtunity, plain and simple.

We had an August poll thread about who Shara should fight next:
2C740A07-DEFB-44BB-A1C4-94FC6A1ECAE4.jpeg

There’s options at 10-15 that would be favorable matchups (non-grapplers). I still like robocop or even Michel. Pyfer would be good, but matching up two hot prospects like that is bad business.

The added wrinkle of him (allegedly) only being able to fight overseas makes the pool of potential candidates willing to fight him even smaller. Not sure if Shara is delusional or just entitled.

I’ll end the rant here and brace for the rabid hordes of Shara Bullet defenders.
 
Calling out Conor is always dumb when your a fuckin nobody. Why the fuck would Conor ever care about Buckley???


But Shara calling out Izzy is smart. I dont know why people dont think so.


Izzy is on a two fight losing streak and the fight doesnt have to happen this second but it can become more realistic with time.

And obviously it would be an entertaining fight because Shara just invents moves as he goes along.

Stop fuckin hating.
 
It was a good callout and its a good fight to make from a promotional perspective. Two dynamic strikers, one guy was one of the biggest stars in the company but is on the downslide, the other is an up and comer with star potential and in his prime. Why not strike while the iron is hot rather than having Izzy lose even more/retire or Shara get derailed in a lower profile fight?
 
He wants to bypass all the wrestlers obviously.

Honestly I hate Shara and root for him to lose , I don’t think he’s cool. I think he is an immature ideation of cool.
 
I can see the appeal in this from a UFC POV. Shara isn't gonna grapple Izzy, it'll be a firefight that could be FOTY. Someone like Borralho will definitely grapple with Izzy, they probably don't want that.
 
Nobody is gonna want to fight Shara. Theyll have to be forced to.
 
I’d like to see him fight Izzy but agree with OP that it’s not likely to happen. Disagree with OP that it’s a shit call out. We are talking about it after all….

I think Barriault fights this weekend in Edmonton. Powerbar can be a get or get got type of fighter and probably the perfect guy if you want another addition to the highlight reel for the Pirate.
 
Can Shara get sanctioned in the USA or other countries or is it a no due to his eye?
 
MigitAs said:
He wants to bypass all the wrestlers obviously.

Honestly I hate Shara and root for him to lose , I don’t think he’s cool. I think he is an immature ideation of cool.
He said he would fight bo nickal
 
Can't Handle My Riddum said:
I’d like to see him fight Izzy but agree with OP that it’s not likely to happen. Disagree with OP that it’s a shit call out. We are talking about it after all….

I think Barriault fights this weekend in Edmonton. Powerbar can be a get or get got type of fighter and probably the perfect guy if you want another addition to the highlight reel for the Pirate.
I believe he's gonna keep going up in comp. Like a Michel pereria next or something
 
I think it's a easy fight for Izzy if he is not done

But he will probably fight Borralho in february in Australia

Shara can fight Michel Pereira, not a wrestler and is a rank fighter coming off a loss
 
HHJ said:
I think it's an ongoing situation
For a company big as UFC, it’s strange how they haven’t given the green light to come in and go for those guys yet. I’m sure Dana has all the connection to do so.
 
HHJ said:
Calling out Conor is always dumb when your a fuckin nobody. Why the fuck would Conor ever care about Buckley???


But Shara calling out Izzy is smart. I dont know why people dont think so.


Izzy is on a two fight losing streak and the fight doesnt have to happen this second but it can become more realistic with time.

And obviously it would be an entertaining fight because Shara just invents moves as he goes along.

Stop fuckin hating.
Right on cue. It’s as if I kicked your dog or something. You come across as a jilted school girl when someone is critical of a Dagestani fighter.

To your first point, why the fuck would Izzy care about Shara? What number will be next to his name come Monday? Be realisitc man. At least Buckley is ranked. Izzy, even after coming off two losses, it still a high profile fighter, former dominant champ, and a PPV draw that can call his shot.

Shara’s callout was the opposite of smart. It was unrealistic to all but most fervent of the bathtub brigade.

It might be entertaining. Or it might be two guys being tentative and Izzy just using his experience to coast to a decision. Or Shara ain’t ready. Izzy is a huge step up from Petrosyan, and that’s understating it.

And I’m hating on the callout, not Shara as a person, although I do detest him.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
It was a good callout and its a good fight to make from a promotional perspective. Two dynamic strikers, one guy was one of the biggest stars in the company but is on the downslide, the other is an up and comer with star potential and in his prime. Why not strike while the iron is hot rather than having Izzy lose even more/retire or Shara get derailed in a lower profile fight?
Why was it a good callout if there’s no way in hell Izzy would fight that far down in the rankings?
 
HHJ said:
I believe he's gonna keep going up in comp. Like a Michel pereria next or something
Agree. That’s why he should have called out someone that he’s way more likely to fight next and start hyping the fight up now.
 
