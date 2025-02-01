Shara Bullet via submission

  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Shara Bullet has an unusual fighting style, in that he can fight beyond 3 physical dimensions. By limiting himself to only one standard issue eye, he lacks depth perception, but gains the stability to spam every attack all at once like he's mashing the game controller as if he's on his last playthrough and feel the air's molecular disruption, giving him an extra sensory perception that USADA/WADA/WHATEVA could never test for.

MVP is approaching 55 years old and his best days are likely coming to a close. Spinning shit and caving in faces will always be appreciated, but Shara Bullet via triangle.

No betting slip because gambling is for degenerate losers.
 
Shara said he will not wrestle in this fight and i'm thinking the same for MVP
Maybe standing guillotine or rear naked choke!
 
If MVP keeps his distance and strikes, he'll have another highlight reel KO.
 
MVP is better than Shara on the ground.

This is Shara grappling



MVP vs Condit. I think he robbed Condit but he did survive leg lock attempts. It was close.
 
