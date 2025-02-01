Shara Bullet via submission

Shara Bullet has an unusual fighting style, in that he can fight beyond 3 physical dimensions. By limiting himself to only one standard issue eye, he lacks depth perception, but gains the stability to spam every attack all at once like he's mashing the game controller as if he's on his last playthrough and feel the air's molecular disruption, giving him an extra sensory perception that USADA/WADA/WHATEVA could never test for.



MVP is approaching 55 years old and his best days are likely coming to a close. Spinning shit and caving in faces will always be appreciated, but Shara Bullet via triangle.



No betting slip because gambling is for degenerate losers.