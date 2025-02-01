Do you guys wake up early tomorrow or nah?

For my west coast North Americans; do you guys wake up early for a card like tomorrow’s? What I actually like about the UFC app, you can access the prelims and main card of a free fight pretty quick after it airs or even during. I think Izzy loses a hard-fought decision tomorrow; that or Imavov might never complete a title run. I also see Shara getting it done somehow against MVP. He’s a big guy in comparison and I imagine he’ll be throwing his arms and legs like the Tasmanian devil, don’t forget MVP is old now.



Anyway, you guys waking up early tomorrow or nah?