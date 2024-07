loisestrad said: Everyone would prefer Jones-Pereira.



It's the singular biggest fight that could be made right now. McGregor included.



People say "you'd rather see" these fights like they can just be made without effecting anything else that's going on in any division. You think Aspinall (assuming he beats Blaydes) deserves to get screwed over and not have his chance to face Jones so Pereira can get that shot instead? That's an awful way to treat an interim champion.Ideal scenario imo:- Aspinall vs Blaydes happens- Jones vs Miocic happens (just to get it done & out of the way, it's unavoidable so no point saying Jones vs Aspinall instead etc since it's not going to happen like that)then Pereira can fight Ankalaev, by the time all 3 of those fights happen the heavyweight picture will be clearer & if Pereira beats Ankalaev like people here seem to think he will then he will have punched his ticket to a shot at the heavyweight title.