Should Poatan fight Ankalaev or go up weight and fight for the HW belt?

Takes Two To Tango
What do you think should happen?
I think Poatan should fight Ankalaev before he moves up weight to go challenge for the belt.
Ankalaev is a serious challenger to take his belt.
So let's make it happen.
