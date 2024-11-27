Should Poatan fight Ankalaev or go up weight and fight for the HW belt?

  • I believe Poatan should fight Ankalaev next.

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • I believe Poatan has the right to move up and fight for the HW belt.

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What do you think should happen?

I think Poatan should fight Ankalaev before he moves up weight to go challenge for the belt.

Ankalaev is a serious challenger to take his belt.

So let's make it happen.

alex-poatan-magomed-ankalaev-ufc.jpg
 
Him getting the shot over Tom would be a travesty.

So fight Ankalaev now.
 
