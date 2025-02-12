I think Poatan is trolling Ankalaev lmao

Ankalaev acts like an idiot (sometimes funny tho) on Twitter and picks a lot of stuff. And he went off on Poatan recently due to Poatan going to another event.



Magomed Ankalaev : "This guy keeps travelling. And he forgets that he will be fighting for his life 8 March. He will never be the same after this fight, Dana White, mark my words".



Magomed Ankalaev : "I never want to hurt someone in my life like I wanna hurt Alex. He is a fake humble boy".



Magomed Ankalaev : "I've been climbing in mountains, chopping woods, swimming in freezing lake and Alex be doing dancing videos like TikTok chick"







Lmfaoooo





But I think he's legit mad because I think Poatan said he'd accept the fight with Anakalaev but besides winning, he'd also make things more difficult to him. And then he was announced to fight Ankalaev in the last event Islam fought... And Jiri vs Prochazka happened, Prochazka called Poatan precisely in the same day Ankalaev fight was booked and ofc the fight wasn't cancelled but Poatan vs Jiri 3 started to be spoken again, taking somewhat of the Alex vs Ankalaev spotlight.



Now he goes to the Sean vs DDP fight, DDP wins, makes all that challenge to Poatan and that's then the hot topic, as if both DDP and Alex hadn't even fights already booked lmao. Both Alex and DDP said the same thing in interviews, that each one told to make sure the other wins the next fight so they can fight against each other... And then Anakalaev may be like "I'm the next fight and most ppl talk Alex vs other fighters"... Which also takes away somewhat of the PPV for the fight as no one is really thinking too much on Ankalaev even more so with DDP now lol...



So I think Poatan is totally focused on Ankalaev, but when he posts about fighting,mits not related at all to Ankalaev, maybe both to give a false sense to Anakalaev he isn't focused and to take the spotlight from how much this fight could have, which is bad for Ankalaev as he wants huge PPVs specially since it's vs Poatan..... But the focusing always goes away and it seems Poatan is just a genius, annoying Ankalaev with that, to take the public hot talk of the fight, while he himself is always in private training, thinking solely on Ankalaev.... Lol