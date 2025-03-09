Do you want to see an immediate rematch between Ankalaev and Poatan?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I don't want to see it, I think Ankalaev will beat Poatan more decisively.
Let him fight someone else.
However saying that, I think Poatan deserves an immediate rematch for what he's done for the UFC.
If that's what the UFC is willing to do, so be it.
