Do you want to see an immediate rematch between Ankalaev and Poatan?

I don't want to see it, I think Ankalaev will beat Poatan more decisively.

Let him fight someone else.

However saying that, I think Poatan deserves an immediate rematch for what he's done for the UFC.

If that's what the UFC is willing to do, so be it.
 
No. Would rather see Jiri work Ank and have Alex move up to HW to fight Aspinall or Jones. I think Jones would roll through Alex but at least it would free up the divisions and be a good money fight with some hype for those two to get paid and hopefully have Jones retire for good.
 
A close fight - why not.

At Alex's age he's only got maybe another year (2-3 fights) left before he starts to decline.

Rematch and win or lose move up to HW and try and secure the JJ fight for a big payday. Stay away from Tom though.
 
In terms of putting on a fight between the 2 best guys fighting each other, they should definitely do it again, and probably will in the near future…

But in terms of entertainment and putting butts in seats, I don’t think anybody wants to see a rematch…
 
Only if Alex is confident in his takedown defense to focus on striking footwork, throwing kicks to the body, and combos. Defense is great and needed, but lack of aggression and forward movement cost him. Just a bit more and he would be champ right now.
 
Yeah, I heard that the Emmet vs. Murphy card needs more matches and it appears to be right after haramdan. This is the best option for the rematch!
 
It’s gonna be 5 more rounds of the same bullshit.

Ank being ultra conservative backing up Alex, wall and stall. Alex not able to offer up any significant offense cause he looks lost when he has to fight backing up and also getting drained from the takedown defense/grappling. It’s a shitty matchup for both guys and a shitty rematch for fans.

LHW is fucked. Ank gonna be the worst champ ever.
 
Ank is a bad stylistic matchup for Poatan. If anything I think he’ll beat him more cleanly, maybe even stop him. But Poatan deserves the rematch if he wants it.
 
Alex has defended enough times that he deserves a rematch
But I have a feeling it might be a similar looking fight....
 
