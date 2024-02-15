What's next for Max Holloway? (it is what it is)

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2022
Messages
960
Reaction score
2,736
What's next for Max Holloway?

I'm not 'feeling' this matchup between him and Gaethje... Not one bit. Here's why...

If Gaethje wins, he gets a 'shot' at the belt next. But he was already next up. Wait... will Gaethje even be 'next up' if Oliveira beats Arman? Oliveira was already supposed to be fighting for the strap. Does that mean Gaethje's a prize fighter now?

Max Holloway is 2nd in command of the FW divison. The problem is he's 0-3 against Volkswagen and no one wants to see a 3rd rematch. So if Max wins then are we forced to see that fight materialize?

And what happens if either fighter loses? They're both already no 1 contenders. Whoever loses will have to 'climb' the rankings again.

Pointless fight. Max deserves better.

giphy.gif
 
His fight with Justin is what's next. Hope that clears it up
 
War Max!
I just hope Max doesn't receive a vicious beating which would lead to Tony Ferguson like downfall. Max is too tough for his own good. Has the most significant strikes in FW history but also has the record for Most significant strikes absorbed in UFC history (2121).
 
I think there's a chance even if Max loses to JG the UFC still might give him a FW title shot against Ilia if he can beat Volk.
 
Hard to say what's next when he has a fight booked in, and the answer to that very question is dependent on the outcome of said fight.
 
Have a feeling this the fight where his chin finally cracks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
Max vs Gaethje is dumb it does nothing for Max change my mind
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
mudoxiii
mudoxiii
RonDante
How many wins would max need to pass khabib?
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
3K
FlyingDeathKick
FlyingDeathKick
Kono dio da!
How does Holloway even beat Gaethje?
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
mkt
mkt
Sticko
Max should fight Josh Emmett at 155 next
Replies
2
Views
398
Sticko
Sticko

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,378
Messages
55,076,377
Members
174,591
Latest member
isjhdjdnnff

Share this page

Back
Top