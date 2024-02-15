What's next for Max Holloway? (it is what it is)

What's next for Max Holloway?I'm not 'feeling' this matchup between him and Gaethje... Not one bit. Here's why...If Gaethje wins, he gets a 'shot' at the belt next. But he was already next up. Wait... will Gaethje even be 'next up' if Oliveira beats Arman? Oliveira was already supposed to be fighting for the strap. Does that mean Gaethje's a prize fighter now?Max Holloway is 2nd in command of the FW divison. The problem is he's 0-3 against Volkswagen and no one wants to see a 3rd rematch. So if Max wins then are we forced to see that fight materialize?And what happens if either fighter loses? They're both already no 1 contenders. Whoever loses will have to 'climb' the rankings again.Pointless fight. Max deserves better.