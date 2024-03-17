Don't count him out! Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje (This is a very winnable fight for Max)

I've noticed a lot of people here on the 'dog think Max stands no chance against Gaethje due to the size difference. A lot of 'doggers bring up the Dustin Poirier fight an example. However, I think this is a very winnable fight for Max. Here's why.

First things first, let me put it out there: I'm a huge Max Holloway fan. However, just because I'm a fan of Max that doesn't mean I'm blinded by bias. Max 'n' Justin are both headstrong fighters. Max famously said that fighters like himself, Justin and KZ are 'the last of a dying breed'. I agree 100%.

What I like about Max 'n' Justin is that they're both headstrong fighters who let their fighting do all the talking. Justin is a weight class above Max but Max actually stands a strong chance of winning this fight. Max needs to play his cards right.

I've watched a lot of Justin's fights. One key observation is that Justin is at his most vulnerable when he's pressured. Give him too much respect or let him dictate the pace, and you're gonna end up like Tony Ferguson. That's just a fact.

The good news for Max is that he's a volume fighter with a granite chin. Khabib's granite chin allowed him to pressure Khabib and secure the takedown. There aren't many fighters with granite chins, but Max is definitely one of them. In fact, I think Max is the only granite-chinned fighter in the FW division. LW doesn't have any granite chinned fighters.

Max's granite chin + high output is his key to victory against Gaethje. Max must 'weather the storm' and keep pressuring Gaethje. Eventually Justin will begin to wilt.

I'm a huge fan of Max. Justin is OK. However, I respect both fighters for being headstrong and willing to take on anyone.

This is a opportunity for Max to beat an elite LW fighter and become the no. 2 GOAT of the FW division (after Aldo).

giphy.gif
 
I think he has a shot, he can pressue very well and his pure boxing is better, but if Volk was chopping down his legs, Justin would give his legs more of a beating, I think his power willl be too much for Max
 
Max by KO round 1. I said what I said.
 
Boxing, Max is better by far

Where Justin will find success is mixing in those leg attacks as thats prob Max’s biggest weakness and one of Justins main weapons

You can’t take too many of those leg kicks and Justin knows it. He’s been setting up his hands nice lately too, even off the kicks

Durability is high here so I expect these guys to beat the ever living shit out of each other
 
No way I am counting Holloway out, he is super skilled and accurate. I expect this fight to be a back and forth war and very close.
 
I love the fact you can get around 2-1 on Max right now , I’m hoping the line inflates as we grow closer to the fight
 
