Max Holloway + Justin Gaethje + Tony Ferguson = 3 sides of the same coin. Let me explain.

Max Holloway + Justin Gaethje + Tony Ferguson = 3 sides of the same coin. Let me explain.

All 3 fighters have a lot of similarities, but also a lot of differences. Max Holloway is one face of a coin. Justin is the other face. Tony Ferguson is the edge of that coin. Let me explain.

Max and Justin have a lot in common. They are both strikers that depend heavily on their athleticism and chin. However, they are also very different fighters. Justin has KO power and depends a lot more on his lethal leg kicks. Max has the better chin and is also bigger for his division (respectively).

Tony Ferguson, like Max 'n' Justin, depends heavily on his athleticism and durability. Now that those 2 qualities of his have diminished, he is a very weak fighter. Tony Ferguson also lacks the fundamentals that Max 'n' Justin possess, hence why I say he is the 3rd face of the coin (the edge).

I am curious to see how Max 'n' Justin's careers play out. Justin spoke about retiring after a coupla fights but is he going to stick with his promise? All 3 fighters are very high mileage and experienced plenty of wars.

I don't want to see Max 'n' Justin retire on a 5 fight losing streak.

I am a big Max Holloway fan but I just don't see a path to victory with his upcoming fight against Gaethje. Both fighters are gonna be even more beat up than they already are.

df3829c-f8ce5167-d717-46b1-bfa6-192b58060f28.gif
 
I believe Tony could've beaten Gaethje had he not cut weight a second time in that short period. I think if Max put in proper time to put on muscle, his volume striking would be really effective but if he's coming in and not cutting weight like he did against Dustin... well I don't like his chances but he's proven me wrong before so it'll be interesting.
 
3 great fighters no doubt about it.​

Here and now, with these 3, only see Justin as a threat in his division.

Kinda feel bad Max is steppin' in the cage against him, the pains' coming soon.
 
I don’t think any of these fighters are even that similar. Except maybe max and Tony’s pace
 
TS - your take is generally sound but why the coin reference. It brought nothing to your point and is a weak, unneeded analogy
 
