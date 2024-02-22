big franklin
The problem with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson... (addressing the elephant in the room).
Max, Justin and Tony.... I've written about these 3 fighters before in my '3-sided coin theory' thread. I'm a huge fan of Max. Justin is OK. Personally, I don't really like this Tony Fergusan scrub However, there's one thing I wanted to discuss about all three fighters that I feel no one wants to talk about. So let me address the 'elephant in the room' (or octagon in this case).
Max, Justin and Tony.... we need to talk about damage. Not damage given, but damage taken. I feel that all 3 fighters absorb way too much damage. In Tony's case, we saw the consequences. He is now on a 7 fight losing streak and is completely delusional (possible CTE side-effect).
Max and Justin... they're still relatively young. But if they keep at it with their sponge fighting style (absorbing damage to give damage) then they're going to follow in the footsteps of Tony Ferguson.
There's a reason Floyd Mayweather hasn't aged a day (mentally and physically). He has tremendous boxing defence, which has given his career plenty of longevity.
Personally, I would hate to see Max in a bad state. I really like the guy.
Justin... I think that guy was just born a bit special.
Tony is long gone. There's no saving him.
The point I'm trying to make: Max 'n' Justin need to work on their striking defence.
