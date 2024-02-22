The problem with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson... (addressing the elephant in the room)

The problem with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson... (addressing the elephant in the room).

Max, Justin and Tony.... I've written about these 3 fighters before in my '3-sided coin theory' thread. I'm a huge fan of Max. Justin is OK. Personally, I don't really like this Tony Fergusan scrub However, there's one thing I wanted to discuss about all three fighters that I feel no one wants to talk about. So let me address the 'elephant in the room' (or octagon in this case).

Max, Justin and Tony.... we need to talk about damage. Not damage given, but damage taken. I feel that all 3 fighters absorb way too much damage. In Tony's case, we saw the consequences. He is now on a 7 fight losing streak and is completely delusional (possible CTE side-effect).

Max and Justin... they're still relatively young. But if they keep at it with their sponge fighting style (absorbing damage to give damage) then they're going to follow in the footsteps of Tony Ferguson.

There's a reason Floyd Mayweather hasn't aged a day (mentally and physically). He has tremendous boxing defence, which has given his career plenty of longevity.

Personally, I would hate to see Max in a bad state. I really like the guy.

Justin... I think that guy was just born a bit special.

Tony is long gone. There's no saving him.

The point I'm trying to make: Max 'n' Justin need to work on their striking defence.

Max Holloway just loves to stand and trade. I do hope the Gaethje fight doesn't ruin his career like it did Ferguson. Max is just too tough for his own good

He holds both the record for

- Most total strikes landed in UFC history (3441)

as well as

-Most significant strikes absorbed in UFC history (2121)
 
How the F is this the elephant room when it's the biggest thing we talk about before any of them fight?

The amount of damage they've taken is literally the most known topic about them lol
 
Yeah they do take way too much flush shots, you can get away with it when you are young, but it catches up to you, and thats what happened with Tony. He's just not as fast as he used to be and not as agile so all those shots that were glancing before are now landing flush.. he fights the same way as he always has, but he is nowhere near as fast anymore and guys can just land on him much easier. He's never ever had a good defense.

The guys with the best defense will last a long time, thats why I honestly think Jones can have many many many more years left, he is nowhere near done, because his defense is so good, he barely takes any flush shots and its just not easy to land on him. He can easily fight 40+ and will be fine I reckon
 
