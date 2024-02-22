The problem with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson... (addressing the elephant in the room).

Yeah they do take way too much flush shots, you can get away with it when you are young, but it catches up to you, and thats what happened with Tony. He's just not as fast as he used to be and not as agile so all those shots that were glancing before are now landing flush.. he fights the same way as he always has, but he is nowhere near as fast anymore and guys can just land on him much easier. He's never ever had a good defense.



The guys with the best defense will last a long time, thats why I honestly think Jones can have many many many more years left, he is nowhere near done, because his defense is so good, he barely takes any flush shots and its just not easy to land on him. He can easily fight 40+ and will be fine I reckon