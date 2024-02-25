Exposing the Justin Gaethje Vs. Max Holloway matchup (+ Tony Ferguson)

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2022
Messages
997
Reaction score
2,814
Like many 'doggers on here, I was perplexed (confused) by the UFC's decision to book Justin Gaethje Vs Max Holloway. It simply made no sense. Why would Dana make two no. 1 contenders fight for a toy belt?

I believe I have the answer.

There are two reasons:

1) Max 'n' Justin have 2 and 3 failed title runs, respectively. The UFC knows that they're going to fail again, so why no prolong their time at the top of the stairs?

2) UFC 300. The UFC needed a banger for the co-main. Max 'n' Justin are popular and have a fan friendly fighting style. This matchup wouldn't happen on any other card.

As for Tony Ferguson, the UFC will continue milking this poor man until there's nothing left. Savage.

There we go. Problem solved. Now can we stop complaining about this matchup?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Max Holloway + Justin Gaethje + Tony Ferguson = 3 sides of the same coin. Let me explain.
Replies
16
Views
451
VinceArch
VinceArch
big franklin
The problem with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson... (addressing the elephant in the room)
2
Replies
27
Views
676
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident
IronGolem007
Gaethje vs (Max Holloway / Tony Ferguson)
2
Replies
28
Views
683
big franklin
big franklin
big franklin
I'm a big fan of Max Hollaway, but I'm concerned about his future. Here's why. (ghost of Tony Ferguson)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
cshireman4
cshireman4

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,409
Messages
55,142,294
Members
174,637
Latest member
cdelly302

Share this page

Back
Top