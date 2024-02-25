Exposing the Justin Gaethje Vs. Max Holloway matchup (+ Tony Ferguson)

big franklin
Like many 'doggers on here, I was perplexed (confused) by the UFC's decision to book Justin Gaethje Vs Max Holloway. It simply made no sense. Why would Dana make two no. 1 contenders fight for a toy belt?
I believe I have the answer.
There are two reasons:
1) Max 'n' Justin have 2 and 3 failed title runs, respectively. The UFC knows that they're going to fail again, so why no prolong their time at the top of the stairs?
2) UFC 300. The UFC needed a banger for the co-main. Max 'n' Justin are popular and have a fan friendly fighting style. This matchup wouldn't happen on any other card.
As for Tony Ferguson, the UFC will continue milking this poor man until there's nothing left. Savage.
There we go. Problem solved. Now can we stop complaining about this matchup?
