Gaethje vs (Max Holloway / Tony Ferguson)

It's unbelievable that this comparison is being made.



I understand the similarities:



Both are tall and lanky.

Holloway had a 13-fight winning streak

Ferguson had a 12-fight winning streak



Style-wise, attributes-wise, achievement wise, and level-wise, they are worlds apart.



Max Holloway has faced and beaten Champions + the absolute best of his division for many years,

Only Volk has beaten Holloway, in the FW Division, for the past decade.



Tony Ferguson only faced perennial contenders and gatekeepers, losing too many of them. He has never beaten a Champion.

Tony Ferguson has lost to 7 gatekeepers in the LW division past decade.



Attributes-wise, Max Holloway has an outstanding chin, he's never been dropped, and has outstanding fundamentals.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson never had a good chin, has been dropped many times. and never had good fundamentals.

Yet Gaethje couldn't even drop Ferguson.



Meanwhile Holloway has never been dropped, ever, so I'm not sure why so many people think Gaethje is going to be able to drop him, when he couldn't even drop Ferguson, when many others already had.



Conclusion :

While Max Holloway doesn't have is a lot of power, he more than makes up for that with speed, volume, pressure, consistent fundamentals, has terrific stamina, and balls.

He also has the ability to make people miss.



Meanwhile, Gaethje has a lot of holes in his game (he overextends, loads up, gets tired, etc.)



Gaethje has lost a lot fistfights, Max has hardly lost any.



IMO, only the weight class difference makes this a competitive in my opinion. Max would eat him up at the FW.