I'm a big fan of Max Hollaway, but I'm concerned about his future. Here's why. (ghost of Tony Ferguson)

I'm a big fan of Max Holloway, but I'm concerned about his future. Here's why.Although I don't talk about him as much, Max Holloway is easily one of my favorite fighters of all time. He's one of the FW GOATs and is a cool guy outside of the ring. I randomly think about him when I'm in the shower or in bed at night. I was pissed that he didn't beat Volkanovski in the rematches. His standup game is one of the best in the game... however, I am concerned about his future. Here's why.Max Holloway has some 'holes in his game', such as lack of KO power, zero grappling offensive, mediocre fight IQ, etc. However, his biggest 'hole' by far is his huge amount of damage he takes every fight. Like Gaethje, he is a sponge. He takes way too much damage, very high mileage.He's now 32. Unless he adjusts his fighting style, I see a Tony Ferguson type downfall with Max. Athleticism diminishes with age, especially at featherweight.I'm going to try and hold back my tears come UFC 300 when he faces Justin Gaethje.Please, Max... don't become the next Tony Ferguson.