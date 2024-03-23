big franklin
franklin
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2022
- Messages
- 1,016
- Reaction score
- 2,921
I have a lot of questions about the upcoming Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje fight..... (headstrong matchup)
Like many 'doggers on here, I'm excited for the upcoming Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje fight. This, in my opinion, is the true main event of UFC 300. LHW is kinda a joke right now and so is the HW division. Max 'n' Justin are both headstrong fighters that never fail to put on a show and I guarantee that their fight will outshine the Jamal x Potent bout. However, this fight isn't perfect and I have a lot of questions about what's going to happens next....
First things first, I'm a huge Max Holloway fan. Always have been. Always will be. Justin is OK but I respect him for being a headstrong fighter just like Max. In fact Max 'n' Justin are the first two fighters that pop into my head when I think of headstrong fighters. The whole BMF thing is corny but Max 'n' Justin are the most appropriate fighters for the belt. There aren't many headstrong fighters knocking about these days..
I've seen people on the 'dog say that this is a pointless matchup and that it's stalling the LW division. That's true to an extent. However, this matchup will have big implications for both the FW division and the LW division... and I have a lot of questions about what happens after the fight.
This hasn't happened before... two no. 1 contenders from different weight classes fighting each other. It's a very unique situation. That's what I mean when I say Max 'n' Justin are both headstrong fighters. Colby wrote the rule book on sitting out until you get a titleshot but Max 'n' Justin are fighting instead of waiting their turn. Maximum respect for both fighters.
However, because they're choosing to fight instead of just rank squat like Colby, this will lead to some potentially crazy outcomes. And I have questions....
First of all, if Justin wins, who's getting a shot at the LW belt next?? Is it Justin, Dustin, or the winner of Arman x Oliveira??? Justin is already the no. 1 contender, so if he wins this fight does it mean he will be the no. 0 contender? What happens if Justin loses? Is it Dustin or Arman x Oliveira up next?
Secondly, will Max stay at lightweight? I don't know if you guys have seen him but Max been looking extra thick lately. Max is already a huge FW so if he's taking this bulk seriously then I don't see him staying at FW. I would love to see Max fight at LW and achieve what Volkanovski could never accomplish.
Finally, will the ghost of Tony Ferguson come to haunt Max 'n' Justin? I've written before about how Max, Justin and Tony are all 3 sides of the same coin. Max 'n' Justin both take a lot of damage but they also give a lot of damage. This could potentially cause one of them to have their own Tony Ferguson type awakening where they begin a long and brutal losing streak. Tony was never the same after the Justin fight. It would break my heart to see Max go out the same way Tony did...
