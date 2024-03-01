Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje NEED to avoid this in their matchup. (very important)

Max 'n' Justin will fight come UFC 300. And let's be real... this is the true main event. This fight will be huge, and like many 'doggers on here, I have high expectations. Max 'n' Justin are reliable guys, however, they MUST avoid making this mistake (very important).

Max 'n' Justin are both headstrong fighters, especially Max. Despite being no. 1 at FW, Max still took the fight. No one else is headstrong enough to take Justin on like that. Headstrong, Max will take on anyone.

Now, as much as being headstrong will make this fight a banger, it could also be the downfall of their bout. Let me explain.

Justin Gathje vs. Michael Chandler. Both fighters were headstrong, throwing nothing but haymakers and deliberately absorbing eachother's powershots. To me, this fight was a complete embarrassment to the sport of MMA.

This was supposed to be a high level bout between two elite fighters, yet it looked like a glorified drunken brawl. Where was the footwork? Offensive wrestling? High kicks? What a joke.

Instead of utilizing all aspects of MMA, Gaethje 'n' Chandler decided to turn it into a dick measuring contest.

When Max 'n' Justin fight come UFC 300 I don't want to see a repeat of this.

Max 'n' Justin have already established themselves as headstrong fighters. They don't know to show us how tough they are.

Instead, they should go out there and try to win.

giphy.gif
 
Chandler turned it into a dick measuring contest

Gaethje pieced him up apart from getting rocked once or so
 
Both fighters must stay in the pocket and trade haymakers and hooks until one of them gets KOd

Don't want to see a sparring match that goes to a boring decision
 
Why try and point fight Max? His chin is ready to be cracked. Gaethje needs to lay on his power advantage.
 
If Max can force Gaethje into a high pace fight "shouldn't be that hard to do" I can see Gaethje getting tired and Max lighting him up in the last couple rds.
 
I can’t believe someone just shit on the gaethje vs chandler fight.
 
So like what happens if they literally both wrestle the whole time?
 
