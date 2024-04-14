Oliveira vs Max for the BMF?

If Holloway loses to Ilia or Holloway wants to stay at 155, this seems to be the logical next fight for both of these fighters. (I don't think Max would look as good as 145)
Would be a fun one for sure considering the first fight between them should've been a no contest. Honestly I could see Holloway handling Oliveira on the feet and he does have the grappling to defend against Oliveira on the ground.

Would also prevent the BMF belt from becoming the equivalent of the WWE's United States Championship
 
Not a bad choice, Do Bronx is capable of violence. But yea, I think we'll pass especially after losing to Arman.
 
I think If Oliveira gets a big win next, then that fight can be booked. I'd do Max vs. Topuria, and Oliveira vs. gamrot next.
 
Does Topuria get the BMF belt if he beats him? How does that work?
Usman didn't win the BMF belt when he beat Masvidal. It would be cool if they did that but I think they want the Champ and BMF belts to be seperate. Hmmm did Masvidal lose the BMF belt when he lost to Usman though as he never defended it afterwards?
 
Usman didn't win the BMF belt when he beat Masvidal. It would be cool if they did that but I think they want the Champ and BMF belts to be seperate. Hmmm did Masvidal lose the BMF belt when he lost to Usman though as he never defended it afterwards?
I assume it was just relinquished because he left the organization.

Also don't know if the UFC was really fully committed to making it an ongoing thing past the initial one, since it took so long to bring it out again.

I still think it's dumb as fuck, but if it's going to stick around, there may as well be some rhyme or reason to it. It's going to be pretty hard to pass around amongst all the weight classes without some crazy cross-division fights happening.
 
