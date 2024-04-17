Media Ilia Topuria "Think UFC Wants Me To Headline UFC 306: The Sphere" - Won't Fight Max Unless It's For BMF Belt

Yankee said:
He needs to get it right the UFC doesn't want HIM to headline they want Holloway to headline. He just so happens to be the opponent lol.
I know it’s not just you, but could you care to explain your disdain for Topuria?
 
I don't believe that in the slightest considering Jones will be back by then and that's the obvious place to have him. Pereira will likely fight again by then, and having them on the same card is an obvious move to make.

Edwards also needs to fight and UFC 304 is only rumoured for England, not confirmed. So there or here make sense as 305 is likely just DDP/Adesanya. But Ilia on 304 makes sense, especially if it is in England, as well as for 305 in Perth if it's a Volk rematch.

There's just no way Ilia is the headliner for 306. Best case scenario is if they placed him with Sean O'Malley where he'd headline then by default due to being the higher weight class, but even then it makes no sense to do those two over Jon or Pereira, who have to headline by default.
 
August(Perth) would be great but I'd like to see Max get the extra 4 weeks to prepare, especially the weight cut after bulking up.

If it's Perth then he's probably rematching Volk. I'd prefer Max at the Sphere 100%. Let Volk earn his title shot by fighting Evloev.
 
Hell no! I thought that was the Mexican Independence Day card?? Why would a Spaniard headline?? Unless they’re choosing Yair or Ortega for the title shot which makes zero sense.

Edit: This is like Leon Edwards headlining a 4th of July card against a non American.
 
That's a great fight. Hopefully they stack up that card with some good matchups.
 
Dimbis said:
Hell no! I thought that was the Mexican Independence Day card?? Why would a Spaniard headline?? Unless they’re choosing Yair or Ortega for the title shot which makes zero sense.
Grasso is the only Mexican champ and women's strawweight isnt really ppv main event worthy. Valentina never headlined a PPV her entire run.
 
markg171 said:
I don't believe that in the slightest considering Jones will be back by then and that's the obvious place to have him. Pereira will likely fight again by then, and having them on the same card is an obvious move to make.

Edwards also needs to fight and UFC 304 is only rumoured for England, not confirmed. So there or here make sense as 305 is likely just DDP/Adesanya. But Ilia on 304 makes sense, especially if it is in England, as well as for 305 in Perth if it's a Volk rematch.

There's just no way Ilia is the headliner for 306. Best case scenario is if they placed him with Sean O'Malley where he'd headline then by default due to being the higher weight class, but even then it makes no sense to do those two over Jon or Pereira, who have to headline by default.
It's possible man. Mexican Independence Day card
 
Topuria 100% deserves to headline a PPV, though I'd prefer Grasso-Shevchenko 3 to headline the Sphere one. Better to have Topuria headline a PPV in Spain against Max
 
blaseblase said:
Is he? He just won the belt. Topuria v Holloway is definitely a main event but Holloway is clearly the A-side.
Where did I debate the popularity of Max vs Topuria?

I just said what card wouldn't he headline at this point?

He just knocked out the reigning FW champ... who Max lost 3x to. Popularity wise he's not the A side but he's the CHAMP so that carries weight.
 
