Will Masvidal return fight be Holloway for BMF title?

zxyss25
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2013
- Messages
- 4,159
- Reaction score
- 627
And if so, what weight?
Who else would Max fight for BMF?
The only FW would be Ilia, and that would be FW title
McGregor is fighting Chandler
Max has already fought Gaetje
Poirier is fighting Islam
Bobby Green needs more wins
Tony Fergeson is DONE
The only other option I can see if maybe Nate Diaz returning, but Masvidal was the original BMF and beat Nate
Who else would Max fight for BMF?
The only FW would be Ilia, and that would be FW title
McGregor is fighting Chandler
Max has already fought Gaetje
Poirier is fighting Islam
Bobby Green needs more wins
Tony Fergeson is DONE
The only other option I can see if maybe Nate Diaz returning, but Masvidal was the original BMF and beat Nate