Will Masvidal return fight be Holloway for BMF title?

And if so, what weight?

Who else would Max fight for BMF?

The only FW would be Ilia, and that would be FW title

McGregor is fighting Chandler

Max has already fought Gaetje

Poirier is fighting Islam

Bobby Green needs more wins

Tony Fergeson is DONE


The only other option I can see if maybe Nate Diaz returning, but Masvidal was the original BMF and beat Nate
 
No, Masvidal is a fan of Max and he knows he’d rather face Gaethje. Not worth Gaethje’s time imo. Jorge should face a top 20 WW for his comeback.
 
I never get tired of seeing this knockout.
 
Anyone who thinks Jorge can make Lightweight at this point in this life is absolutely delusional. I don't even need to address whether he's earned it or not.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Anyone who thinks Jorge can make Lightweight at this point in this life is absolutely delusional. I don't even need to address whether he's earned it or not.
It doesn't even matter if he could make weight or if he deserves it or not. No one cares to see this dude fight anymore and he hasn't won a fight in ages. The only reason anyone cares about his upcoming fight is because of Nate. Not him. If Mas was fighting anyone else, literally no one would tune in..
 
jorge is a couple years away from being a paul brother opponent so i don't think he should return to mma
 
Holloway is gonna fight for a title next. Oliveira would be a good choice for a BMF fight.
 
Masvidal is finished as a fighter, and no longer a candidate for BMF belt.
 
Max said he doesn't care about weight class. BMFs don't care about weight class.

Jorge doesn't deserve Holloway though
 
