Max vs Gaethje is dumb it does nothing for Max change my mind

So this fight is rumored for UFC 300 by uncle "I never lie" Chael. First of all I kinda predicted it would happen because I listed in in my " UFC 300 card " threadAnd I also think that it's a really sick fightI just don't see the point for Max. At all. For Gaethje yes it's great he gets a win against a FW legend and will set up a title fight thanks to it.But for Max? He doesn't have the style nor the physicality to deal with Gaethje.I can count on one hand the times where Holloway grappled offensively, which is Gaethje's kryptonite.Max is not going to put Gaethje out, JG can take a shot, not a shot he can take plenty of them. The last time he was overwhelmed standing up was against Poirier in their first fight, which was when ? 2018 I think ? So 5 years ago, will be 6 years ago by UFC 300 time.Max should chill and see if Topuria beats Volk. And if yes position himself for a FW TS.Change my mind.