Max vs Gaethje is dumb it does nothing for Max change my mind

Koya

Koya

So this fight is rumored for UFC 300 by uncle "I never lie" Chael. First of all I kinda predicted it would happen because I listed in in my "UFC 300 card" thread

And I also think that it's a really sick fight

I just don't see the point for Max. At all. For Gaethje yes it's great he gets a win against a FW legend and will set up a title fight thanks to it.

But for Max? He doesn't have the style nor the physicality to deal with Gaethje.

I can count on one hand the times where Holloway grappled offensively, which is Gaethje's kryptonite.

Max is not going to put Gaethje out, JG can take a shot, not a shot he can take plenty of them. The last time he was overwhelmed standing up was against Poirier in their first fight, which was when ? 2018 I think ? So 5 years ago, will be 6 years ago by UFC 300 time.

Max should chill and see if Topuria beats Volk. And if yes position himself for a FW TS.

Change my mind.
 
Completely agree. Max is not far off being the greatest but he doesn’t need to put himself at such a disadvantage against bigger opponents who hit big

Naturally it follows that he won’t be able to get the normal flow he gets as his strikes will be less impactful.. JG Kirby just sit in the pocket, take the punch to land a puncn and it could be good night for the first time for Holloway.

OTOH if he wins!!!!!!!
 
Beating Gaethje would be pretty big for his legacy & is a ticket to a lightweight title shot, it does plenty for him.
 
If volk loses to ilia and retires or moves up, max will be right there for a title shot
 
I like this fight better than Max/Emmett. And if it’s for the Bullshit Motherfucker title?….sure
At this point at least it’s two exciting guys instead of a couple of washed wannabe thugs.
 
Beating Gaethje would be pretty big for his legacy & is a ticket to a lightweight title shot, it does plenty for him.
Yeah, if anything I’d say this fight doesn’t do much for Gaethje. Max, if he wins, gets fast-tracked to a title shot in a division where he hasn’t competed in years. Justin, meanwhile, simply beats a past-prime smaller guy who’s barely .500 in his past 10 fights.
 
Max has to be my favorite active fighter... and this isn't the fight for him... he is perfectly suited for 145... he doesn't have the power for 155... and he wouldn't really even gain it if he lifted to put on weight... he's a better striker than Justin... but he will hit Justin 50 times to 30 each round and Justin will win because the power differential is just too much.
 
Yeah, if anything I’d say this fight doesn’t do much for Gaethje. Max, if he wins, gets fast-tracked to a title shot in a division where he hasn’t competed in years. Justin, meanwhile, simply beats a past-prime smaller guy who’s barely .500 in his past 10 fights.
Past prime, barely .500 in ten fights...

That's a Wikipedia response if I ever saw one... the first two alex fights were razer close.... and his wins have been against top 5 or 10 guys....
 
Why wouldn't Max want to fight Gaethje. The BMF Belt is the most legit belt at the moment.

hrrqyxrykyltp93s52s4.jpg
 
Terrible and stupid matchup
 
