Max vs Gaethje is dumb it does nothing for Max change my mind

So this fight is rumored for UFC 300 by uncle "I never lie" Chael. First of all I kinda predicted it would happen because I listed in in my "UFC 300 card" thread
And I also think that it's a really sick fight
I just don't see the point for Max. At all. For Gaethje yes it's great he gets a win against a FW legend and will set up a title fight thanks to it.
But for Max? He doesn't have the style nor the physicality to deal with Gaethje.
I can count on one hand the times where Holloway grappled offensively, which is Gaethje's kryptonite.
Max is not going to put Gaethje out, JG can take a shot, not a shot he can take plenty of them. The last time he was overwhelmed standing up was against Poirier in their first fight, which was when ? 2018 I think ? So 5 years ago, will be 6 years ago by UFC 300 time.
Max should chill and see if Topuria beats Volk. And if yes position himself for a FW TS.
Change my mind.
