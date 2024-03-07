Elections Trump challenges Biden to a debate, "Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace!"

Now that Haley dropped out, Trump has immediately shifted gears to the general, and has challenged Biden to a debate. Karen Luc Pierre won't say if Biden will accept. She refers people to his campaign, but who is even running his campaign? I went to Joe's reelection campaign website, it does not say. https://joebiden.com/

Do you think Biden skipping a potential debate as people may think he is weak and scared.... or do you think he should just accept being considered scared of Trump, rather than debating Trump and possibly seeming feeble and demented next to Trump on a stage together?

Right now, the media is helping Biden by calling Trump just as old, slow, confused, etc, but I don't think they would be able to continue doing so if they had a debate together and the public could see them next to each other, both speaking and responding to the same questions.


GIA7bi7bkAAHhmf



 
I dont need a debate to know that Trump is going to call Joe old and corrupt and Biden is going to call Trump old and a crook.

They already had debates, it was a shitshow. Dont care
 
BAM said:
I dont need a debate to know that Trump is going to call Joe old and corrupt and Biden is going to call Trump old and a crook.

They already had debates, it was a shitshow. Dont care
What do you think of Trump’s new ad?

 
cottagecheesefan said:
What do you think of Trump’s new ad?

Extremely hypocritical when Trump is slurring like a drunk and routinely says retarded shit that is sign of obvious cognitive decline

Only thing Trump's ad highlights is that they are both old as fuck and have no business running
 
Fedor>Cain said:
Extremely hypocritical when Trump is slurring like a drunk and routinely says retarded shit that is sign of obvious cognitive decline

Only thing Trump's ad highlights is that they are both old as fuck and have no business running
with Trump slurring and acting drunk, it should be easy for Biden to pwnt him in a debate. So would be weird for him not to debate Trump, right?
 
cottagecheesefan said:
with Trump slurring and acting drunk, it should be easy for Biden to pwnt him in a debate. So would be weird for him not to debate Trump, right?
Was it weird that Trump didn't debate anybody in the primary? LOL

Both of these guys are lucky if they make it to the debate stage without shitting themselves.

This is the real life equivalent of Jimmy vs Timmy from South Park

Brandon doesn't know who his kids are half the time and Trump thinks Israel is the capital of Israel.

Also, is anyone interested in hearing Trump "debate" anything? His debates are just him insulting people, lying about shit, and getting confused.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
with Trump slurring and acting drunk, it should be easy for Biden to pwnt him in a debate. So would be weird for him not to debate Trump, right?
- None of the bad things would have happened if they didnt steal the presidency from me. Only good things.

- Ah c'mon man.

- Now let me tell you about his crackhead son...

And then an hour or two later it ends, they do a poll and find that nobody changed their opinion because they made their minds up 4 years ago
 
Fedor>Cain said:
Also, is anyone interested in hearing Trump "debate" anything? His debates are just him insulting people, lying about shit, and getting confused.
I have seen a lot of people say to let Trump talk and he will win Biden the presidency because of those things. Shouldn't Biden give him a national platform to do such?
 
cottagecheesefan said:
I have seen a lot of people say to let Trump talk and he will win Biden the presidency because of those things. Shouldn't Biden give him a national platform to do such?
I'm pretty sure Trump has a national platform already LMFAO

Dude has been on TV 24/7 for the last 8 years
 
BAM said:
- None of the bad things would have happened if they didnt steal the presidency from me. Only good things.

- Ah c'mon man.

- Now let me tell you about his crackhead son...

And then an hour or two later it ends, they do a poll and find that nobody changed their opinion because they made their minds up 4 years ago
Fedor>Cain said:
I'm pretty sure Trump has a national platform already LMFAO

Dude has been on TV 24/7 for the last 8 years
Then do you think skipping a debate may potentially turn off independents still not sure (since they think both suck)? Or basically no impact at all? Cause I am sure there is a decent number of people who think both are old and not good for the country.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Then do you think skipping a debate may potentially turn off independents still not sure (since they think both suck)? Or basically no impact at all?
Have you seen exit polling for the primaries?

Independents already overwhelmingly voted against Trump in the primaries. And Trump refused to debate any of his primary opponents.

Trump is the one who needs to pick up independent voters. I don't think a debate is really going to sway anybody one way or another.

Like I said, Trump has been TV spouting his bullshit for 8 years and is doing a new press conference every week where he gets confused and is slurring his words.

Brandon is also on TV constantly getting confused and slurring his words.

You are trying super hard to make your guy look good when we've got so much evidence of them both being old and senile.

Why can't you be honest?
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Then do you think skipping a debate may potentially turn off independents still not sure (since they think both suck)? Or basically no impact at all? Cause I am sure there is a decent number of people who think both are old and not good for the country.
I am an independent. Doesnt mean I am undecided. They all suck.

I got a 4 year sample size of both - actions and rhetoric.

If you mean undecideds, I dont know. At this point, what's that 2% of the population? What's it going to take to convince them either way.

At this point it's more about turnout
 
