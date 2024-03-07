cottagecheesefan
Now that Haley dropped out, Trump has immediately shifted gears to the general, and has challenged Biden to a debate. Karen Luc Pierre won't say if Biden will accept. She refers people to his campaign, but who is even running his campaign? I went to Joe's reelection campaign website, it does not say. https://joebiden.com/
Do you think Biden skipping a potential debate as people may think he is weak and scared.... or do you think he should just accept being considered scared of Trump, rather than debating Trump and possibly seeming feeble and demented next to Trump on a stage together?
Right now, the media is helping Biden by calling Trump just as old, slow, confused, etc, but I don't think they would be able to continue doing so if they had a debate together and the public could see them next to each other, both speaking and responding to the same questions.
