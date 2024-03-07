cottagecheesefan said: Then do you think skipping a debate may potentially turn off independents still not sure (since they think both suck)? Or basically no impact at all? Click to expand...

Have you seen exit polling for the primaries?Independents already overwhelmingly voted against Trump in the primaries. And Trump refused to debate any of his primary opponents.Trump is the one who needs to pick up independent voters. I don't think a debate is really going to sway anybody one way or another.Like I said, Trump has been TV spouting his bullshit for 8 years and is doing a new press conference every week where he gets confused and is slurring his words.Brandon is also on TV constantly getting confused and slurring his words.You are trying super hard to make your guy look good when we've got so much evidence of them both being old and senile.Why can't you be honest?