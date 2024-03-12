Last election Biden/Harris/corporate dems decided to run a 90 styles third way campaign. In thier infinite wisdom they made the decision to sacrifice progressives publicly to pursue disenfrachised "moderate republicans" in battleground states. (Setting aside the fact moderate Republicans are a group that vanishes more and more every year ((moderate anything to expand)) its not the 1990s or 80s anymore - although Biden often seems to think it is).



Part of the calculation was progressives, the young etc would vote dem anyway, or at the worst at least never vote for Trump. This was based on the idea Trump was an incompetent monster (which he is). This didn't work really if you look at exit polling data. They margins in battlegrounds states was slim.



Now they are trying to threaten Muslim and young voters with Trump while providing weapons and political coverage for the murder of 10s of thousands of muslim children.



It's hard to call Trump a monster on one side as a way to get people to vote for you while on the otherside facilitating monsterous acts towards children.



Net result, Muslims and young voters will not turn out in battleground states.



It's crazy the gerontocracy of the states has gotten to this point. Two very old, mentally compromised egotists incomptentantly duking it out.



As much as I hate him, Karl Rove summed it up nicely when he said "only one guy can lose."