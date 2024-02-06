cottagecheesefan
I don’t think Joe will debate Trump this election cycle and will look even weaker than he already does by refusing to. And if he does, he will also look weak and dementia ridden.
Do you think Biden will debate Trump leading up to the election?
This as NBC also has Biden at record low approval
