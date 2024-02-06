Elections Trump challenges Biden to a debate

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
29,554
Reaction score
26,937
I don’t think Joe will debate Trump this election cycle and will look even weaker than he already does by refusing to. And if he does, he will also look weak and dementia ridden.

Do you think Biden will debate Trump leading up to the election?



This as NBC also has Biden at record low approval



 
Trump: I think my drugs are better than your drugs.

Biden: Drugs? What drugs?

I don't know if Biden will accept or not, but I think he should, and I think Trump would back out with some excuse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,847
Messages
55,029,842
Members
174,558
Latest member
Ahmed Amin

Share this page

Back
Top